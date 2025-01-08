Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
Rio Tintos Muster: Erst die Investition, dann die Milliarden
WKN: A3C5T0 | ISIN: LV0000101806
08.01.2025 09:03 Uhr
DelfinGroup: DelfinGroup business results for 2024: growth in the circular economy and financial services

Finanznachrichten News

The 2024 results of Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup show solid growth, with sales of pre-owned, slightly pre-owned and new goods up 12% to 17 million euros. Meanwhile, lending in the same period reached 105.5 million euros, up 14% compared to 2023.

The fourth quarter saw a particularly strong increase, with sales of pre-owned, slightly pre-owned and new goods reaching 4.6 million euros, up 14% year-on-year.

"The market of pre-owned goods continues to grow, which is a testament to society's changing values - buying quality slightly pre-owned and new goods at bargain prices is becoming increasingly popular. We are actively developing the Banknote network of circular economy stores, expanding the number of branches in the regions and offering a wider range of goods. For example, we have opened Banknote XL concept stores in Daugavpils and Rezekne," explains Didzis Admidinš, Chairman of the Management Board of DelfinGroup.

Pawn lending increased by 12% to 26.3 million euros in 2024, while 6.8 million euros was issued in the fourth quarter. Consumer lending during the year amounted to 79.2 million euros, up 15% compared to 2023, and 20.6 million euros in the fourth quarter.

"The growth in both pawn and consumer loans demonstrates our ability to adapt to market needs and offer solutions that meet customer expectations," says Didzis Admidinš.

Q4
2024		Q4
2023		Change
%		12M
2024		12M
2023		Change
%
Consumer loan issuance ('000 EUR)20 64417 279+19%79 16768 842+15%
Pawn loan issuance ('000 EUR)6 7555 776+17%26 30323 385+12%
Total loan issuance ('000 EUR)27 39823 055+19%105 46992 227+14%
Sale of pre-owned goods ('000 EUR) excl. VAT4 6354 056+14%17 00315 123+12%

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licensed Latvian fintech company founded in 2009 and operating under the Banknote and VIZIA brands. The Company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer loans, loans for seniors, buy now, pay later loans, pawn loans and sales of pre-owned, little used and new goods in more than 90 branches in Latvian and Lithuania, as well as online. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The Company pays regular quarterly dividends. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

Additional information:
Arturs Dreimanis,
Head of Treasury and Investor Relations of DelfinGroup AS
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: arturs.dreimanis@delfingroup.lv

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
