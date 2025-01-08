DJ AI Robotics Global Launch Unveils How RoboSense (2498.HK) Plans for the Next Ten Years

RoboSense successfully held the 2025 AI robotics global online launch event, Hello Robot.

On January 3, RoboSense (2498.HK), a company that supplies incremental components and solutions for the robotics market, successfully held the 2025 AI robotics global online launch event, Hello Robot. The event first showcased its strategic vision for a global robotics technology platform and achievements. Among the highlights were a series of cutting-edge products that will debut at CES 2025, opening on January 7.

The launch event brought a technology feast. Its next-generation underlying technology fusion products, highlighted for their groundbreaking innovations, quickly became the focus of the industry. ZhiTong Financial Information APP data showed that on January 3, RoboSense shares once soared 19% to 34.75 HKD, hitting a nearly six-month high. This market performance fully demonstrates that investors recognize the company's strategic layout unfolded in this event and have strong confidence in its potential growth prospects.

A New Start for Strategic Advancement

Looking back over the past few years, driven by advancements in automatic driving techniques, the demand for LiDAR technology has been rapidly increasing. RoboSense is renowned for its long-standing leadership in LiDAR supply. As a result, investors often view RoboSense primarily as a LiDAR manufacturer or an automotive component supplier, but have overlooked the company's strategic goal of becoming the world's top robotics platform company.

In fact, RoboSense has deep roots in the field of robotics. Dr. Qiu Chunxin, the company's founder and CEO, is a leading expert in computer perception and robotics, having obtained a master's degree and a doctoral degree in control science and engineering. He has a profound academic background and extensive practical experience in robotics and related fields, as well as deep insights into robotics technology and a forward-looking vision. For this reason, the company has been targeting robotics since its inception.

The company's English name, RoboSense, signifies "robot + perception" in a specific context and "robot + cognition" in a broader context, effectively translating to "AI + robotics". This testifies that RoboSense sees itself as a robotics company rather than just a LiDAR manufacturer.

Throughout the company's technological evolution, LiDAR has progressed significantly, primarily because it serves a crucial bridging role in the company's technological system and business strategy. In the domain of advanced intelligent driving, LiDAR is a fundamental sensor for vehicles to accurately detect surrounding objects and maintain driving safety. With its exceptional three-dimensional perception capability, it is also indispensable in the field of AI robotics, endowing robots with spatial perception abilities comparable to those of humans. As LiDAR technology continues to advance and gain widespread adoption in the automotive industry, RoboSense is actively leveraging this technological edge in the field of AI robotics. This initiative fosters integration and innovation across various domains, providing robust technical support for the intelligent development of robots.

These demonstrate that this AI robotics launch event is not a shift in RoboSense's development direction, but rather a necessary showcase of results and a strategic enhancement of its long-term commitment to the robotics field. The company is seizing this opportunity to highlight its key achievements accumulated over the years. This allows the market to recognize RoboSense's competitive advantages in the field of intelligent robotics and emphasizes its potential to become a leading enterprise in the industry.

Numerous Innovative Achievements Fostering a Solid Foundation for High-quality Development

Amid the innovative products displayed by RoboSense at the launch event, a series of brand-new digital LiDAR products were particularly eye-catching. Among them, the EM4 oriented for the in-vehicle market, along with the E1R and Airy for intelligent robotics, has achieved major breakthroughs in performance, precision, and application scenarios. They not only reinforce RoboSense's leadership in LiDAR technology but also enhance perception capabilities for the intelligent development of both the automotive and robotics industries.

In addition, the company introduced several other products, including the Active Camera, the second-generation dexterous hand Papert 2.0, the force sensor FS-3D, the linear motor LA-8000, and the robot domain controller DC-G1. Together, these products provide comprehensive coverage of key areas, such as robot vision, operation, and control, thus rendering all-round technical support for the creation of intelligent, efficient, and flexible robots. This allows RoboSense to more effectively meet the diverse demands of its customer base and further consolidate and expand its market share.

AI-driven logic is integral to the development of a comprehensive intelligent robotics product system at RoboSense. The company recognizes AI's crucial role in robotics. Only by accurately understanding AI's development trends and application demands can RoboSense strategically plan its innovations to produce exceptional hardware products and solutions. To this purpose, RoboSense has invested heavily in establishing a supercomputing center to facilitate sophisticated AI model training and data analysis underpinned by its strong computing power. The company has accumulated abundant scenario data from various fields, including industrial manufacturing, logistics distribution, and domestic service, providing a solid data foundation for optimizing its AI models. Additionally, RoboSense has developed a humanoid robot platform designed for the rapid iteration and validation of technological innovations, effectively shortening product R&D cycles and enhancing product quality.

Beyond all doubt, RoboSense's high attention to and continuous investment in R&D and innovation have significantly bolstered its technical capabilities in intelligent robotics while continuously improving product competitiveness. Leveraging advanced technologies and high-quality products, RoboSense has attracted an increasing number of partners. As of the end of the third quarter of 2024, the number of RoboSense's partners in the robotics sector grew rapidly from 2,400 to 2,600. Notably, several new products co-developed with partners have resoundingly won mass production orders from leading robot companies across diverse fields. This demonstrates that RoboSense's technologies and products are deeply integrated into cutting-edge industry applications, establishing a strong foundation for its future large-scale marketing and business growth. It is projected that the output of the company's LiDAR products for the robotics market will reach over 100,000 in 2025.

To ensure the efficient delivery of products, RoboSense stays abreast of production capacity construction. In addition to its existing facilities in the Honghualing Industrial Zone and the Shiyan Sub-district in Shenzhen, as well as the Luxsense Manufacturing Center in Dongguan, the company spared no effort in building the "MARS Intelligent Manufacturing Headquarters Base" located in Shenzhen-Shanwei Special Cooperation Zone during the first half of 2024. Occupying an area of 100,000 square meters, the base is committed to creating a synergistic development pattern of two major industrial clusters featuring intelligent sensors and intelligent robotics. With unified management and optimized resource allocation, the base is expected to reduce costs and increase efficiency, significantly enhancing the overall production efficiency and profitability of the company.

From a macro market perspective, the global AI robotics market is experiencing a golden period of rapid growth, according to research by MarketsandMarkets. In the industrial field, with the intelligent upgrading and acceleration of the manufacturing industry, intelligent robotics have been more and more widely applied to production and manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, quality inspection, and other links. This trend has effectively improved production efficiency and product quality while reducing labor costs. In the healthcare industry, the constant emergence of surgical robotics, rehabilitation robotics, and nursing robotics enhances the accuracy and efficiency of medical services, improving the treatment experience for patients. In the field of domestic service, the increasing use of cleaning robotics and companion robotics addresses people's growing living needs.

It is estimated that in the coming years, the global AI robotics market size will grow at an average annual growth rate of approximately 20%, with market turnover expected to exceed USD 200 billion by 2030. This booming market trend offers unprecedented development opportunities for RoboSense, allowing the company to maximize its AI robotics capabilities for rapid business growth.

Conclusion

This event marks a significant milestone, not only driving the company's technological innovation and business expansion but also bringing fresh momentum to shape the future of the AI robotics industry. These cutting-edge technologies and innovations showcase the company's commitment to the coordinated development of robot perception, decision-making and control, enabling the rapid application of AI robotics across diverse industries.

