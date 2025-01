Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities plc (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 R, the Company hereby announces that Vivien Gould, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, will resign as a Non-Executive Director of Third Point Investors Limited with effect from 10 January 2025.

8 January 2025

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69