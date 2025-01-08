Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in December compared to the previous year

Net sales amounted to 1,597 MSEK (1,422), an increase of 12 per cent, of which 12 per cent relates to organic growth* and 1 per cent to positive currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 14 stores (reduction of 1 store in the previous year). The total number of stores at the end of the period was 238 (224).

Total net sales for the period May-December 2024 amounted to 8,382 MSEK (7,271), an increase of 15 per cent compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

*Split between increase in comparable units 8 per cent and change in store network 4 per cent for the month of December

Split for the period May-December 2024, 7 per cent and 4 per cent respectively (exclusive Spares)

Distribution of sales Month Accumulated December Change May-December Change MSEK 2024/25 SEK Organic** 2024/25 SEK Organic Sweden 713 14% 14% 3,670 13% 13% Norway 651 11% 10% 3,299 8% 10% Finland 166 8% 5% 857 3% 4% Spares 66 21% 21% 557 - - Total* 1,597 12% 12% 8,382 15% 10%

*Net sales in December increased by 12% to 1,530 MSEK (exclusive Spares), inclusive currency effects of 1%

Net sales during the period May-December 2024 increased by 9% to 7,826 MSEK (exclusive Spares), inclusive negative currency effects of -1%

**As of November, Spares Group's monthly sales are included in the organic growth

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: With an organic sales growth of 12 per cent in December, we can sum up the best Christmas sales period ever for Clas Ohlson. As before, the key to sales growth is a relevant assortment that generated broad increases across all prioritised product niches. Customer traffic increased in all three sales markets and sales in comparable units increased by 8 per cent. At the same time, we have great respect for the impact of the continued uncertain market climate and currency movements and, as before, we continue to work on cost control and ongoing efficiency improvements.

For further information, please contact:

