Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Rio Tintos Muster: Erst die Investition, dann die Milliarden
08.01.2025
Vytal Filtration Technologies Acquires General Filtration, Further Enhancing Product Portfolio and Strengthening Market Position



EDMONTON, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / VYTAL Filtration Technologies, a leader in innovative filtration solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of General Filtration, a trusted name in industrial filtration with over 65 years experience in the brewing, food and beverage, water treatment, chemical, power generation, mining, and petrochemical markets. This strategic acquisition solidifies VYTAL's position as a comprehensive provider of filtration solutions, further extending its reach into the Food & Beverage industry.

With VYTAL's expansive network across North America and General Filtration's decades of expertise, the combined organizations are uniquely positioned to deliver innovative solutions to meet evolving customer demands. This collaboration enhances both companies' capabilities and underscores their shared commitment to supporting customers with tailored, high-quality filtration technologies.

Brian Jones, CEO of VYTAL Filtration Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "We are excited about the benefits this acquisition will provide for our customers, employees, and shareholders. Combining our expertise and resources will enable us to be relentlessly supportive in delivering precise solutions for every filtration challenge."

The integration of General Filtration's renowned products into VYTAL's portfolio offers customers a seamless blend of innovative filtration options. Moving forward, General Filtration will operate as General Filtration, A Vytal Company. Together, the companies look forward to delivering enhanced value through a unified commitment to excellence and problem-solving in the filtration industry.

Paul Lawrence, former long-time CEO of General Filtration shares his excitement for the company's future: "General Filtration has always been about putting our customers and our people first, ensuring they receive the best possible solutions and support. In VYTAL, I've found a successor that shares this passion and commitment. I am confident that together, we will not only honor the legacy of General Filtration but also take it to new heights, continuing to deliver excellence in every aspect of filtration."

The announcement marks a significant step forward in VYTAL's growth strategy, reinforcing its dedication to advancing filtration technologies across industries.

__________________

About VYTAL Filtration Technologies
Vytal Filtration Technologies is a leader in delivering value added industrial filtration solutions across N America. We provide our customers with a broad range of products over a diverse range of markets. We are nimble, entrepreneurial, and meticulous. We keep industry running - productive, healthy, and clean. For more information about VYTAL Filtration Technologies and its expanded offerings, visit www.vytal.ca or follow them on LinkedIn.

Vytal is part of the Hokanson Capital Group of Companies. https://www.hokansoncapital.ca/. We see value where others don't.

Contact Information

Tim Rella
VP, Marketing
tim.rella@vytal.ca



SOURCE: Vytal Filtration Technologies






