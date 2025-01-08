Aicuris announced today the appointment of Jacques Dumas, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), effective January 1, 2025. Dr. Dumas brings over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D), with a strong track record of advancing innovative medicines in oncology and infectious diseases from the discovery to launch. In his new role, Dr. Dumas will oversee Aicuris' R&D efforts, ensuring alignment with the company's strategic priorities for 2025 and beyond. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing the company's pipeline, including the pivotal Phase 3 program for pritelivir, a novel therapeutic candidate for acyclovir-resistant HSV infections in immunocompromised patients.

"Jacques is an accomplished leader with a proven ability to guide innovative programs from concept to market. His expertise in drug discovery, preclinical development, and keen strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio and address the urgent needs of immunocompromised patients," said Larry Edwards, CEO of Aicuris. "With pritelivir advancing through Phase 3 and other pipeline programs progressing, Jacques' leadership will help us set a clear course for our research efforts in the coming years. We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to advancing our product candidates under his guidance."

"Joining Aicuris is a unique opportunity to advance groundbreaking science into novel anti-viral product candidates with distinct and innovative mechanisms of action," said Jacques Dumas, CSO of Aicuris. "The company's focus on delivering therapies for immunocompromised patients, coupled with its robust pipeline, positions Aicuris as a leader in the field. I am eager to collaborate with the team to drive pritelivir's success, refine our approach to treat BKV infections with our pipeline candidate, AIC468, and explore new opportunities in adenovirus discovery. Together, we can make a lasting impact on patient care."

Dr. Dumas joins Aicuris from his most recent role as CSO at Arrakis Therapeutics, where he led R&D activities and scaled the organization to support high-profile collaborations with Roche and Amgen. Prior to that, he served as CSO at Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, where he oversaw the non-clinical development, manufacturing and approval of Xerava. Earlier, Dr. Dumas was CSO at Idenix Pharmaceuticals and spent 21 years in roles of increasing responsibility at AstraZeneca and Bayer Healthcare.

About Aicuris

Aicuris is meeting the needs of the growing population of immunocompromised people who require precise therapies to effectively treat infection. Our flagship product, PREVYMIS, marketed by our partner MSD, prevents CMV in a defined group of transplant recipients. Our pivotal Phase 3 candidate pritelivir aims to address recurrent and resistant HSV infections in a broad population of patients with weakened immune systems. For immunocompromised people, an otherwise manageable infection can mean life or death. Aicuris, with its expertise and growing pipeline, is committed to providing therapeutic solutions for them now and in the future.

