Sapio Sciences, the science-aware lab informatics platform, today announced its achievement of the Hébergeur de Données de Santé (HDS) certification, a mandatory requirement for organizations hosting personal health data in France.

Achieving HDS certification underscores Sapio Sciences' compliance with stringent security, privacy, and operational continuity standards. This accomplishment reaffirms the company's commitment to safeguarding personal health data and adhering to the rigorous requirements established by French data security regulations.

Independent compliance consultants, Schellman, conducted a comprehensive review of Sapio Sciences' information security management programs and policies.

The audit verified the company's adherence to HDS standards, including:

Physical and technical security measures to safeguard data from unauthorized access.

Data protection and privacy controls to ensure compliance with French laws.

Business continuity and disaster recovery plans to maintain uninterrupted service.

Personnel security and training to mitigate human error.

Robust documentation and process management to uphold operational integrity.

Sean Blake, CIO, Sapio Sciences, commented: "Achieving HDS certification represents a significant milestone for Sapio Sciences. It reinforces our commitment to delivering secure and compliant information and data management solutions to our clients across biopharma research, drug manufacturing, and clinical diagnostics and allows our customers to focus on improving lives without worrying about data security."

The certification process involved a rigorous, independent audit of Sapio Sciences' systems and processes to verify compliance with the HDS Reference System. The company demonstrated strong capabilities in the implementation of strong authentication protocols, backup and recovery systems, and advanced encryption to protect data confidentiality, integrity, and accessibility.

Sean continued: "HDS certification is more than a regulatory requirement; it's a testament to our commitment to data security and operational excellence."

