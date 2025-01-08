The IEC has launched a new portfolio of carbon footprint verification services to help build trust and credibility in companies' commitment to monitoring and reducing their emissions. As the global urgency for climate action intensifies, businesses worldwide are attempting to reduce their emissions, even if progress remains slow. According to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to achieve global climate action targets, greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) must peak before 2025 and decline 43% by 2030. We are already at the end of 2024, and the world is lagging on its climate action ...

