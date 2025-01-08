Partners Capital, a leading global investment firm with over $60B of assets under management on behalf of endowments, foundations, family offices and high net worth individuals, is delighted to announce seven promotions into its senior leadership team including two Partners and five Managing Directors.

New Partners

Lenia Ascenso and Leslie Fitzgerald have been promoted to Partner.

Lenia joined Partners Capital in 2021 to establish and lead the Investment Operations function. With 25 years of senior investment operations experience at firms such as NEPC, JP Morgan, and Wellington, she brought invaluable expertise to the team. She is based in our Boston office.

Leslie joined the firm in 2017 from Cambridge Associates and has been an integral part of our Client CIO team overseeing several of our private and institutional clients in North America. She is based in our Boston office.

New Managing Directors

Our five newly appointed Managing Directors represent a wealth of talent from our UK and US teams:

Sameer Bahl (Boston) : Joining Partners Capital in 2019, Sameer is a Client CIO who works with several institutional and private clients in the US in addition to being a portfolio manager for our flagship liquid multi-asset class vehicle. Previously, he held roles at Fidelity Investments and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

: Joining Partners Capital in 2019, Sameer is a Client CIO who works with several institutional and private clients in the US in addition to being a portfolio manager for our flagship liquid multi-asset class vehicle. Previously, he held roles at Fidelity Investments and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Jonny Brooks (London) : Joining Partners Capital in 2020, Jonny provides strategic advice on global legal matters. He brings over a decade of experience from Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP, Addleshaw Goddard LLP, and Nabarro LLP.

: Joining Partners Capital in 2020, Jonny provides strategic advice on global legal matters. He brings over a decade of experience from Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP, Addleshaw Goddard LLP, and Nabarro LLP. Lauren Kirby (New York) : Joining Partners Capital in 2016, Lauren is a Client CIO for educational endowments, foundations, and private clients. She previously worked as an Investment Analyst at GCM Grosvenor.

: Joining Partners Capital in 2016, Lauren is a Client CIO for educational endowments, foundations, and private clients. She previously worked as an Investment Analyst at GCM Grosvenor. Joe Mason (London) : Joining Partners Capital in 2015, Joe is a Client CIO for major institutional and private clients in addition to being a thought leader on portfolio construction. Previously, he was an Equity Research Analyst at BGR Asset Management.

: Joining Partners Capital in 2015, Joe is a Client CIO for major institutional and private clients in addition to being a thought leader on portfolio construction. Previously, he was an Equity Research Analyst at BGR Asset Management. Amar Patel (London): Joining Partners Capital in 2014, Amar is a Client CIO for institutional and family office clients in addition to being a thought leader on portfolio construction and a portfolio manager for our flagship liquid multi-asset class vehicle. His previous experience includes managing multi-asset portfolios at Barclays Private Bank.

"We are delighted to announce these seven promotions to our global leadership team. Each of these individuals have made significant contributions to our firm in each of their fields alongside being great role models who have helped nurture our people and culture. I look forward to seeing their continued impact as they play a pivotal role in driving our success in the coming years," said Arjun Raghavan, CEO of Partners Capital.

About Partners Capital

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a leading global investment firm acting for distinguished endowments and foundations, senior investment professionals and prominent families across the globe. With $60B+ in assets under management, the firm acts as an investment partner to its clients by constructing and managing customised investment portfolios that tap into its deep network of manager relationships across all major asset classes. The firm employs more than 370 people across its seven offices located in Boston, New York, London, San Francisco, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong.

