Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - TR1 - Notification of Major Interest in shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08
Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company")TR1 - Notification of Major Interest in shares
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:ii
|Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|Beneficiary of renunciation of usufructus rights over shares
|X
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii
|Ms Veronique Salik
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v
|2 January 2025
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|7 January 2025
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii
|24.36%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|Ordinary SharesGB00B12WC938
|51,368,000
|21.04%
|59,488,000
|59,488,000
|0
|24.36
|0
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|59,488,000
|24.36%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
|The registered shareholder is HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited held as nominee for HSBC Bank PLC which in turn holds the shares for CACEIS Bank which in turn holds the shares for CA Indosuez Wealth Europe which holds the shares for the ultimate beneficial owner, Ms Veronique Salik.
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
