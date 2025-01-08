Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Stuttgart
08.01.25
11:19 Uhr
0,048 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 12:06 Uhr
125 Leser
Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - TR1 - Notification of Major Interest in shares

Finanznachrichten News

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - TR1 - Notification of Major Interest in shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company")TR1 - Notification of Major Interest in shares

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:ii		Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):Beneficiary of renunciation of usufructus rights over sharesX
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii		Ms Veronique Salik
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v		2 January 2025
6. Date on which issuer notified:7 January 2025
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		24.36%
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous

to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
Ordinary SharesGB00B12WC93851,368,00021.04%59,488,00059,488,000024.360
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
59,488,00024.36%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
The registered shareholder is HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited held as nominee for HSBC Bank PLC which in turn holds the shares for CACEIS Bank which in turn holds the shares for CA Indosuez Wealth Europe which holds the shares for the ultimate beneficial owner, Ms Veronique Salik.
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

© 2025 PR Newswire
