Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
08.01.25
12:55 Uhr
5,276 Euro
-0,058
-1,09 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2805,28212:59
5,2825,28412:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2025 12:10 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Market part of Hydro's 2024-2025 share buyback program finalized

Finanznachrichten News

On January 7, 2025, Hydro finalized the open market repurchase of the 2024-2025 buyback program as announced on September 10, 2024.

The total program comprises 30 526 862 shares, of which 20 067 969 shares were repurchased in the market. The remaining 10 458 893 shares will be purchased from the Norwegian state through the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, and therefore the Ministry's ownership interest in Norsk Hydro ASA of 34.26% will remain unchanged.

The 30 526 862 shares will be cancelled following approval by the Annual General Meeting in May 2025. The shares that have been repurchased in the open market have had an immediate cash effect, whereas the pro rata shares from the Norwegian state will be paid simultaneously with the capital reduction in mid-2025.

The weighted average price for the 20 067 969 shares was NOK 65.52.

Please see below information about the last transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
03/01/2025575 00062.9236 179 288
06/01/2025360 88263.0022 736 252
07/01/2025813 20263.1751 372 735
Previous Transactions 18 218 88565.761 198 140 782
Accumulated to date20 067 96965.521 314 799 957

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 34 150 474 shares, corresponding to 1.70% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 070125_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b96b8726-57a2-42af-a1d5-1fb16d9dc8e0)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.