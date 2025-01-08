Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 12:16 Uhr
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY EDITIONS OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL, PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE & MANUFACTURING DIGITAL

Finanznachrichten News

The January editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine & Manufacturing Digital include interviews with leading experts and executives from Estee Lauder, Nike, Vodafone & more!

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital. These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain, logistics and manufacturing sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Roberto Canevari, CSCO at the Estee Lauder Companies, who shares how the organisation is creating a new generation of supply chain professionals.

"The reason why I love the Supply Chain profession is because you are never constrained."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Columbia University, DB Schenker & Auchan Retail, along with the Top 10: Predictions for 2025.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive interview with Ninian Wilson, CEO of Vodafone Procurement & Connectivity, who discusses how AI and Automation are reshaping Telco supply chains.

"You've got to get buy-in from the people you work with and get those individuals excited about the change that's coming."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Columbia University, ProcessUnity & Coupa along with the Top 10: Strategic Sourcing Leaders.

Manufacturing Digital

This month's edition features an in-depth report on Nike's 'Project A.I.R' which harnesses generative AI, 3D Printing and futuristic design.

"At the heart of all we do is the Athlete" Heidi O'Neill, President, Consumer, Product and Brand, Nike.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Microsoft, Verizon & Lenovo along with the Top 10: Predictions for 2025.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain, manufacturing and logistics industries.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-january-editions-of-supply-chain-digital-procurement-magazine--manufacturing-digital-302345699.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
