Unipart: Park Signalling wins £3m contract with Network Rail to produce SSI design workstation

OXFORD, England, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Signalling, a Unipart company, has won a £3m contract with Network Rail to produce a Design Workstation that will support Solid State Interlocking (SSI) signalling systems in the UK.

Configuring SSI systems requires specialised knowledge of railway signalling principles, interlocking logic, and the SSI technology being used.

Park Signalling's Design Workstation will replace obsolete and unsupported technology, and provide rail engineers with the hardware and software needed to test, configure and make changes to SSI interlockings on a new technology platform.

Marc Winterton, Managing Director, Park Signalling, said: "We are delighted to continue a long-term partnership with Network Rail, by developing a replacement Design Workstation that is critical to the long-term efficiency of SSI signalling systems.

"The award is testament to the innovation and unrivalled technical expertise that gives Network Rail confidence in our ability to deliver signalling, control and obsolescence solutions that enhance the safety and efficiency of UK railways.

"The new Design Workstation will provide an update to the way that SSI signalling systems can be managed, by allowing engineers to create and modify interlocking logic, configure trackside equipment, and perform testing and simulations in a safe and controlled environment.

"This will not only improve the efficiency of rail infrastructure, but also bolster the overall safety of the rail network, by minimising downtime and ensuring efficient operation of rail services.

"We look forward to working with Network Rail, and leveraging our expertise and resources to ensure the success of this project."

Dr. David McGorman, Managing Director, Unipart Technologies Group, said: "Unipart's commitment to safety, sustainability, and efficiency has been central to nearly three decades' of delivering innovative technology and supply chain solutions to the global rail industry.

"This latest collaboration with Network Rail further demonstrates Unipart's ability to provide cutting-edge technology solutions for the rail industry that nobody else can.

"By combining Park Signalling's deep technical understanding, with Unipart's commitment to performance improvement in the rail industry, we are uniquely positioned to address Network Rail's critical project requirements and to drive continued progress within the rail sector."

Park Signalling will begin work on the project immediately, with an anticipated completion date of September 2026.

