Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 13:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TriageLogic Launches TriageIntelligence and Releases Updated Nurse Triage Handbook

Finanznachrichten News

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / TriageLogic, a leader in telehealth triage solutions, has announced two major advancements for 2024: the launch of TriageIntelligence, an AI-powered platform designed to enhance patient care management, and the release of its updated Nurse Triage Handbook to support healthcare providers with best practices in telephone triage.

TriageIntelligence: Redefining Telehealth Triage

The newly launched TriageIntelligence platform integrates artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and expert medical oversight to empower healthcare providers with real-time insights, automated decision-making, and proactive care interventions. Designed to guide patient interactions using industry-leading protocols, this comprehensive platform enhances efficiency and improves patient outcomes.

A key feature of TriageIntelligence is its enhanced 911 assessment capability. This innovative tool supports telephone triage nurses in evaluating patient symptoms over the phone, documenting each step, and identifying potentially life-threatening situations. By improving patient safety, standardizing care, and reducing training time for new nurses, TriageIntelligence represents a significant advancement in telehealth triage technology.

Updated Nurse Triage Handbook: A Valuable Resource for Providers

In addition to the launch of TriageIntelligence, TriageLogic has released an updated version of its Nurse Triage Handbook. This resource equips healthcare professionals with practical guidance and strategies for delivering effective and compassionate telephone triage care. With insights drawn from years of industry experience, the handbook addresses key topics such as symptom evaluation, communication techniques, and adherence to evidence-based protocols.

Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

"TriageLogic remains dedicated to advancing telehealth triage by combining cutting-edge technology with expert medical knowledge," said CEO Charu Raheja. "With TriageIntelligence and the updated Nurse Triage Handbook, we aim to empower healthcare providers to deliver timely, accurate, and compassionate care to their patients."

Click here for more information about TriageLogic's solutions, or here to access their updated Nurse Triage Handbook.

About TriageLogic

TriageLogic is a URAC-accredited, physician-led provider of top-quality nurse telehealth technology, remote patient monitoring, and medical call center solutions. Founded in 2006, the TriageLogic Group now serves more than 22,000 physicians and covers over 40 million lives nationwide.

Contact Information

Kristina Barry
Product Specialist
kristina.barry@triagelogic.com
800-723-4290

.

SOURCE: TriageLogic



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.