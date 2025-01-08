TriageLogic Launches TriageIntelligence and Releases Updated Nurse Triage Handbook

TriageLogic, a leader in telehealth triage solutions, has announced two major advancements for 2024: the launch of TriageIntelligence, an AI-powered platform designed to enhance patient care management, and the release of its updated Nurse Triage Handbook to support healthcare providers with best practices in telephone triage.

TriageIntelligence: Redefining Telehealth Triage

The newly launched TriageIntelligence platform integrates artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and expert medical oversight to empower healthcare providers with real-time insights, automated decision-making, and proactive care interventions. Designed to guide patient interactions using industry-leading protocols, this comprehensive platform enhances efficiency and improves patient outcomes.

A key feature of TriageIntelligence is its enhanced 911 assessment capability. This innovative tool supports telephone triage nurses in evaluating patient symptoms over the phone, documenting each step, and identifying potentially life-threatening situations. By improving patient safety, standardizing care, and reducing training time for new nurses, TriageIntelligence represents a significant advancement in telehealth triage technology.

Updated Nurse Triage Handbook: A Valuable Resource for Providers

In addition to the launch of TriageIntelligence, TriageLogic has released an updated version of its Nurse Triage Handbook. This resource equips healthcare professionals with practical guidance and strategies for delivering effective and compassionate telephone triage care. With insights drawn from years of industry experience, the handbook addresses key topics such as symptom evaluation, communication techniques, and adherence to evidence-based protocols.

Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

"TriageLogic remains dedicated to advancing telehealth triage by combining cutting-edge technology with expert medical knowledge," said CEO Charu Raheja. "With TriageIntelligence and the updated Nurse Triage Handbook, we aim to empower healthcare providers to deliver timely, accurate, and compassionate care to their patients."

Click here for more information about TriageLogic's solutions, or here to access their updated Nurse Triage Handbook.

About TriageLogic

TriageLogic is a URAC-accredited, physician-led provider of top-quality nurse telehealth technology, remote patient monitoring, and medical call center solutions. Founded in 2006, the TriageLogic Group now serves more than 22,000 physicians and covers over 40 million lives nationwide.

