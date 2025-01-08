Sierra Leone's government is working with the European Union to launch a results-based financing mechanism, offering grants to private developers to build, own, and operate minigrids across the country. The government of Sierra Leone plans to implement a results-based financing (RBF) mechanism to develop solar minigrids. The RBF model will provide grants to private minigrid developers and operators based on the number of connections they set up. The chosen developers will finance, build, own and operate the minigrids, with grants disbursed upon verification of defined milestones. Sustainable ...

