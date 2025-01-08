The family-owned MedTech company KARL STORZ is pleased to announce the acquisition of the medical business of T1V, a US-based visual collaboration software company. KARL STORZ has had a longstanding partnership with T1V to build its existing CollaboratOR portfolio. This acquisition marks a significant step for KARL STORZ in shaping integrated hardware and software solutions for digital surgery in global operating rooms, complementing its state-of-the-art endoscopes and high-end medical solutions. The CollaboratOR has been sold exclusively through KARL STORZ since 2018.

T1V drives technological solutions in the operating room

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, T1V is a leading innovator in large-scale, interactive technology. The CollaboratOR portfolio offers a sophisticated hardware and software cloud ecosystem accessed through a large-format touch display. This system provides surgical staff with real-time clinical data, pre-operative and real-time images, preference cards, and other critical data throughout the peri-operative process. The cloud ecosystem is integral to enabling real-time collaboration during surgery and is designed to significantly improve workflow for major healthcare enterprises. KARL STORZ's extensive customer base, including healthcare enterprises worldwide, will benefit from the integration into the company of T1V's digital competencies and intellectual property, which includes all its patents in visual collaboration software. This will enhance capabilities in multi-touch data interaction, cloud-based collaboration, low-latency streaming, multi-view windowing, and remote support. The CollaboratOR is a crucial part of KARL STORZ's digital ecosystem offering, which will continue to grow.

Commitment to meet the future needs of healthcare partners

"This strategic acquisition underscores our commitment to preparing for future opportunities to advance progress in digital surgery and shape the future of medicine," said Stefan Ort, KARL STORZ's Chief Operating Officer. "It ensures the future development of our CollaboratOR range, which enhances our ability to empower healthcare partners to excel daily, improving patients' lives globally." The acquired T1V medical business will be fully integrated into KARL STORZ over the next 12 months, including all operations, research and development activities, sales support, and technical services. As part of the acquisition, a team of ten T1V employees relevant to the medical business will transition to KARL STORZ. Christy Gaudet, KARL STORZ's Vice President Sales Marketing Surgical OR1 in the US, added: "Hundreds of successful CollaboratOR installations exemplify our dedication to innovation and digitalization. We are proud to offer a unique, best-in-class integration solution, highlighted by CollaboratOR and strengthened by this acquisition."

About KARL STORZ

The medical technology company KARL STORZ was founded in 1945 in Tuttlingen, Germany, and is an international leader in the world of endoscopy. Now in its third generation, the family-owned company employs 9,400 people in more than 40 countries worldwide. The company portfolio includes 13,000 products for human and veterinary medicine. KARL STORZ stands for visionary design, precision craftsmanship and clinical effectiveness. Production sites are located in Germany, the USA, Switzerland and Estonia. For more information, please visit: www.karlstorz.com

About T1V

T1V is a visual collaboration software company, providing cutting-edge solutions that bring teams together in high-impact spaces. Its flagship platform, ThinkHub, delivers a dynamic digital workspace designed for seamless, flexible collaboration, empowering teams to connect from anywhere, on any device. T1V also partners with industry leaders as a white-label product development shop, designing exclusive, touch-interactive products customized to meet the unique needs of each industry. Its software ecosystem supports complete interoperability with a wide range of devices, programs, and platforms, enhancing today's collaborative meeting and learning spaces. For more information, please visit: www.t1v.com

