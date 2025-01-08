Anzeige
WKN: A2P90X | ISIN: US46565G1040 | Ticker-Symbol:
08.01.2025 13:10 Uhr
iTeos Therapeutics Inc.: iTeos to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that Michel Detheux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:30 AM PST (10:30 AM EST).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.iteostherapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. The Company's innovative pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immunosuppressive pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

Internet Posting of Information
iTeos routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of its website at www.iteostherapeutics.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about iTeos.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Carl Mauch
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
carl.mauch@iteostherapeutics.com

Media Contact:
media@iteostherapeutics.com


