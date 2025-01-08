DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (STPH LN) Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2025 / 12:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.4398 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3486340 CODE: STPH LN ISIN: LU2018762901 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762901 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPH LN Sequence No.: 369347 EQS News ID: 2063729 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 08, 2025 06:41 ET (11:41 GMT)