Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - At CES 2025, Thundercomm officially launched the RUBIK Pi 3 development board. This innovative product is powered by the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor and now available globally, with sales spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

Since the release of its early bird version, RUBIK Pi 3 has become a powerful and flexible innovation platform for developers and enterprises. Leveraging its advanced on-device AI technology, multi-system compatibility, and versatile application capabilities, it has emerged as a key driver of innovation in on-device intelligence.





Supports Linux Open-Source and Availability within Qualcomm® AI Hub, Expanding the Product Ecosystem

Compared to the early bird version, the global release of RUBIK Pi 3 marks a significant leap forward in ecosystem compatibility. It supports a broader range of operating systems, including the high-performance Linux GA, developer-friendly Android 13 Alpha, and the innovative Debian early access version, addressing diverse development needs.

RUBIK Pi 3 supports selected models available from Qualcomm® AI Hub, enabling optimized deployment and runtime efficiency for AI models. Developers can effortlessly integrate machine learning models and third-party AI technologies, streamlining workflows and boosting productivity. Fully compatible with Raspberry Pi 5 official accessories, RUBIK Pi 3 lowers development costs, helping developers quickly transform ideas into real products.

These upgrades reflect Thundercomm's technical depth in on-device AI and mark a significant milestone in building a robust developer ecosystem.

AI Robotic Arm, VLM Camera, and More: RUBIK Pi 3 Showcases Innovative Applications at CES 2025

At CES, RUBIK Pi 3 demonstrated its on-device AI capabilities and flexible integrability, through several innovative applications, capturing the attention of developers and enterprises worldwide.

Among the demonstrations, the RUBIK Pi 3-powered robotic arm (uHand) showcased its advanced capabilities in tasks such as color perception, face detection, and gesture recognition, even inviting attendees to play interactive games like "Rock-Paper-Scissors". The RUBIK Pi 3 also powered a Polaroid Camera equipped with advanced VLM (visual large model) technology, delivering precise image analysis by quickly recognizing key elements such as scenes and styles.

Furthermore, the RUBIK Pi 3 demonstrated its ability to simultaneously run four Qualcomm® AI Hub models offline - classification, object detection, pose detection, and image segmentation - simplifying the development and deployment of complex models.

These demonstrations highlight the powerful ability of RUBIK Pi 3 to simplify complex tasks and drive project innovation, enabling developers to rapidly create sophisticated and highly interactive prototypes and commercial products.

A New Benchmark for On-device AI, Driving Innovation for Developers and Enterprises Worldwide

"RUBIK Pi 3 is a major milestone for Thundercomm in on-device AI," said Pier Zhang, Vice President of Thundercomm. "It's not just high-performance hardware - it's an accelerator for innovation, empowering developers and enterprises to bring ideas to life and enhance efficiency."

"Qualcomm Technologies is committed to delivering cutting-edge computing capabilities for developers," stated Manvinder Singh, Vice President of IoT Strategy and Partner Solutions Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Powered by the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor, RUBIK Pi 3 showcases the possibilities of on-device AI. We look forward to working with Thundercomm to foster a thriving global developer ecosystem."

As a future-ready smart hardware product powered by the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor, RUBIK Pi 3 delivers 12 Dense TOPS of AI computing power and supports small language models with up to 1.8 billion parameters. Its versatile connectivity includes USB Type-A, USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C (with DP), camera interfaces, HDMI output, and 1000M Ethernet.

RUBIK Pi 3 simultaneously supports the pin-to-pin compatibility of Thundercomm TurboX C5430P, C6490P, and C8550 computing modules covering mid-to-high computing power needs, facilitating seamless iterative upgrades of the hardware of enterprise-level users' products. Thundercomm also offers in-depth software and hardware customization services, accelerating the full lifecycle from development to market.

With the global launch of RUBIK Pi 3, its application domains are set to expand further, including industrial cameras, service robots, AI boxes, drones, and more. Thundercomm plans to introduce more products in the RUBIK Pi series, enriching the ecosystem and driving the adoption of on-device AI across diverse industries.

For more information visit https://www.thundercomm.com/product/rubik-pi/.

About Thundercomm

Founded to drive innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT) industries, Thundercomm provides comprehensive IoT solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com.

