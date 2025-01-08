Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 13:18 Uhr
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY EDITIONS OF FINTECH MAGAZINE & INSURTECH DIGITAL

Finanznachrichten News

The January editions of FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital contains exclusive insights from EY, Hiscox & Storebrand.

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital. These publications are highly regarded voices within the Financial Sector for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead report with Chris Schmitz, EMEIA FinTech Leader at EY.

"Many industry players, particularly in insurance and asset management, have no experience providing real-time data through API infrastructure."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Storebrand, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism & CFC. Plus, the Top 10: Finance Trends.

You can visit FinTech Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry.

InsurTech Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead report with Eddie Lamb, CISO at Hiscox, as he uncovers the wide-ranging costs of cyber-attacks, the changing threat landscape and the power of cyber resilience.

"Although cyber-attacks can have significant financial consequence, the impact on customer trust and brand reputation can be even more costly." - Eddie Lamb, CISO at Hiscox

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Innovation Group, EY and Hagerty. Plus, the Top 10: Sustainability Leaders in Insurtech.

You can visit InsurTech Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing insurance industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-january-editions-of-fintech-magazine--insurtech-digital-302345742.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
