Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ's Patriot.TVs Shareholders Benefit from Newest Media Agreement with Colonial Metals Group

Shareholders and viewers now have a preferential ability to purchase precious metals, diversifying against economic uncertainty.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTC PINK:CBMJ) through its wholly owned subsidiary Patriot.TV have signed a media agreement benefiting its viewers by providing them with an avenue to acquire Precious Metals through Colonial Metals Group.



Colonial Metals Group is a recognized precious metals market leader in helping Americans diversify against economic uncertainty committed to delivering the highest level of service and support possible. Their mission is to help clients gain greater control over their finances, protect their life's work and feel more secure about their financial future.

"We are very pleased to have a partnership with Colonial Metals Group. Paul Stone, the CEO and I share a belief in the need to diversify a portfolio to

protect your net worth from the ravages of high inflation and a never ending printing press of dollars moving through the monetary system" said CBMJs CEO Mark Schaftlein.

"Colonial Metals Group and Patriot.TV both share a strong focus on the everyday American, what made this country the prize of the Earth and how to reestablish that strength and hold onto it for our upcoming generations" stated Colonial Metals Group Paul Stone. Stone then added "I'd also like to thank Patriot.TV Host Shannon Joy whom I have had a 6 year relationship with the introduction to Patriot.TV".

As part of the Media Agreement, Mr. Stone will be joining many of the 30 Patriot.TV show hosts to discuss the economic environment facing investors.

Patriot.TV and PatriotTV.store stream through Patriot.TV, Rumble, X, Roku, Apple TV, Smart TV's, and other platforms. Patriot.TV generates revenue through its Show Sponsorships, Advertising, Membership in its exclusive Patriot Defenders Program and Affiliate sales from marketing.

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a leading media broadcast platform wholly owned by CBMJ dedicated to providing cutting-edge, informative content across television, radio, and online platforms. With a focus on truth, freedom, and empowering narratives, Patriot.TV is at the forefront of shaping the future of media consumption. Visit www.patriot.tv for more information.

About CBMJ: (OTC PINK:CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

