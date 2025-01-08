Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report complete gold assays from Hole RN24-056 on the Thunder North gold zone on the Company's Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops mining district (see Fig. 1). These assays extend the Thunder North discovery 250 m along strike to the east at double the gold grade of the 2023 discovery intersection.

Hole 056 Au Results

Hole 056 was the second hole of Tower's four-hole October 2024 diamond drilling program. It was drilled ~250 m east along strike from Hole 039, Tower's 2023 discovery hole on the Thunder North Zone, to test for possible continuation of the gold mineralization beyond a disruptive monzonite dyke 50 m east of Hole 039 (see Fig. 2).

Hole 056 successfully intersected 15.85 m of continuous gold mineralization averaging 5.80 g/t Au between 139.5 and 155.35 m down-hole (see Table 1). The overall 15.85 m gold zone is bookended by higher grade intervals of 4.5 m averaging 13.97 g/t Au at the top of the section, including 0.75 m of 65.30 g/t Au, and 4.35 m averaging 5.70 g/t Au at the bottom of the section.

Together with Hole 055 which discovered the new Blue Sky Zone ~1 km to the northeast with an initial intersection of 31.5 m averaging 4.15 g/t Au overlain by 158 m (vertical thickness) of highly anomalous to significantly mineralized diorite averaging 0.75 g/t Au (see December 23 press release), Hole 056 demonstrates how quickly Tower is building a significant gold resource at Rabbit North. Only 36 holes totaling 10,000 m have been drilled, with only half exploring outside Tower's original 2021 Lightning Zone discovery yet delivering three new discoveries of successively higher Au grades.

Total

Depth

(m) Mineralized Interval(s) Average Au Grade

(g/t) Hole No. Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Mineralized Zone(s) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) RN24-056 663014 5607544 143.0 -60 200 Thunder North 139.50 155.35 15.85 5.80 Including 139.50 144.00 4.50 13.97 Including 139.50 140.25 0.75 65.30 Including 151.00 155.35 4.35 5.70

Table 1 - Significant gold intercepts of the shear-hosted type from Hole 56. Samples with Au grades greater than 15 g/t are shown individually. True widths have not been determined.

Figure 2 - Location of Hole 056 relative to discovery Hole 039 on the Thunder North gold zone and Hole 055 on the new Blue Sky Zone. The Au grade x metres value for significant Au intersections in previous drill holes are used by Tower for exploration targeting only; they are not indicative of the economic potential of the mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/236405_aec5d23c24c0a8d9_002full.jpg

The mineralized shear zone at Thunder North, like those at Thunder and Lightning, is hosted by andesitic volcaniclastic rocks, primarily fine ash and lapilli tuffs, whereas the shear zones hosting both Blue Sky and a historical 39.7 m intersection averaging 1.75 g/t Au in a 1990 drill hole 1.5 m east of Blue Sky (see Fig. 2) occur within the Durand Stock. In Hole 056 at Thunder North the very high-grade, 65.3 g/t Au interval at the top of the gold zone (see Table 1) is of particular interest because the core also contains 0.15% bismuth and >0.05% tellurium. The elevated Bi and Tl levels indicate the presence of one or more Bi telluride minerals and suggest that the initial, pyrite-associated gold mineralization has been overprinted and upgraded by a second, lower-temperature mineralizing event.

Overdue Holes 050 and 052 Results

Holes 050 and 052 were drilled in Tower's earlier June 2024 drilling program to follow up the Rainbow porphyry Cu-Au-Mo zone that Tower discovered in Holes 041 and 042 in 2023 (see Fig. 3). The drill crew only started coring Hole 050 at a depth of 85 m, after passing through the Chilcotin cover basalt flows (see Figs. 2, 3) and upper, saprolitized part of the underlying volcaniclastic section. Hole 052 was drilled beside and below Hole 050 to obtain core from the basalt and saprolite and overlap with the top of the cored volcaniclastic section of Hole 050. However, the Hole 052 core could not be cut during the June drilling campaign because the core saw failed and required significant repairs. Instead, it was cut and assayed during the October campaign.

Both holes intersected only spotty Cu-Au-Mo mineralization rather than the continuous mineralization encountered in the 2023 discovery holes. This indicates that the Rainbow Zone, which is hosted by a magmatic-hydrothermal breccia having a very fine-grained and strongly magnetic diorite matrix, has a limited surface footprint (below the cover basalt) typical of a breccia pipe rather than being of broad extent as suggested by the large, coincident magnetic anomaly (see Fig. 3).

Follow-Up Drilling Planned

The exceptional gold results obtained from both Hole 055 at Blue Sky and Hole 056 at Thunder North clearly warrant a major follow-up drilling campaign. The Rabbit North property is accessible year-round and Tower plans to commence drilling in March.

Methods and Qualified Person

The drill core was logged at Tower's leased, fully equipped core facility near Kamloops by Matthew Husslage, P.Geo. and Ryan Parsons, G.I.T. Mr. Husslage has managed or co-managed all of Tower's Rabbit North diamond drilling programs since the discovery of the Lightning Zone in December 2021.

Split samples of the core, generally 1.0 or 1.5 m in length, were delivered directly to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Kamloops, BC, a laboratory certified as ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited (Lab 790) by the Standards Council of Canada. QA/QC samples including blanks and standards were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a ratio of approximately 1:20.

The samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay and ICP-OES and for Ag and 36 additional elements by ICP-OES using a four-acid, near-total digestion. Any over-limit (>5 g/t) Au analyses were repeated using the same fire assay procedure but with a gravimetric rather than ICP finish.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

Figure 1 - Location of the Rabbit North property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/236405_aec5d23c24c0a8d9_003full.jpg

Figure 3 - Locations of Tower's June 2024 holes No. 050 and 052 relative to the Rainbow porphyry Cu-Au-Mo zone and Rainbow discovery Holes 041 and 042.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/236405_aec5d23c24c0a8d9_004full.jpg

