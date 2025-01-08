Plarium Global Ltd.: RAID: Shadow Legends Steps Into the Rabbit Hole with 'RAID: Alice's Adventure' Special Event

New Champions Alice the Wanderer, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and More Available Now

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 08, 2025, a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 500 million registered gamers worldwide, today announced it is reimaging the whimsical world of Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland in its popular dark fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends. The special three-month in-game event "RAID: Alice's Adventure" introduces five new Legendary Champions: Alice the Wanderer, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts and Knave of Hearts. In addition to a variety of live ops, RAID: Alice's Adventure also features a brand new time-limited Dungeon where players fight the Queen of Hearts that can only be experienced now through March 5, 2025.

The PvE experience follows Alice the Wanderer as she hunts the Queen of Hearts through the untamed wilderness of Durham Forest in the realm of Teleria. After capturing a curious white rabbit, she discovers a fantastical-yet-sinister world and meets the Cheshire Cat, who warns her of the Queen of Hearts' imminent threat. Drawn into this mysterious realm, Alice joins forces with Cheshire Cat and the Knave of Hearts to bring the Queen of Hearts and her maniacal Mad Hatter to justice.

"We are thrilled to bring players our own unique spin on the evocative world of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, developing a fresh narrative that captures the charming absurdity of the original stories which continue to leave their mark on modern entertainment," said Meir Deutsch, Chief Marketing Officer of Plarium. "Everything from our lengthy thirty-stage Dungeon to the intricate character designs is crafted to be its own original experience that honors the source material and fits perfectly with RAID's dark and sinister undertones."

Players can obtain the new Champions via multiple opportunities:

Alice the Wanderer: Free via a 14-day loyalty program. Log into the game and receive valuable resources each day and receive Alice the Wanderer for free on day 7 (prior to April 10, 2025). Continue to log in for even more rewards. Must start the loyalty program by March 26.

Free via a 14-day loyalty program. Log into the game and receive valuable resources each day and receive Alice the Wanderer for free on day 7 (prior to April 10, 2025). Continue to log in for even more rewards. Must start the loyalty program by March 26. Mad Hatter: Available during a Guaranteed Champion Event exclusively for new players and also to existing players through a Mixed Fusion Event for all players until January 23, 2025. Requires completion of specific in-game Events and Tournaments to gather the necessary resources.

Available during a Guaranteed Champion Event exclusively for new players and also to existing players through a Mixed Fusion Event for all players until January 23, 2025. Requires completion of specific in-game Events and Tournaments to gather the necessary resources. Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts and Knave of Hearts: Available through Shards throughout the campaign.



The special event launch is accompanied by a stunning cinematic trailer that chronicles RAID: Alice's Adventure. Falling down the rabbit hole, Alice finds herself in a cursed new world, trapped in a relentless loop of life and death. Each fall resets her journey, but with every demise, she gains strength, knowledge, and the tools to emerge as something entirely new. This mirrors the essence of RAID's progression mechanics where every setback is an opportunity for growth.

"Alice's Adventure introduces a bold new chapter in the RAID narrative unlike anything we've done before, blending Lewis Carroll's timeless themes of transformation and time with our signature gameplay mechanics," said Matt Veysberg, Director of Global Creative Marketing at Plarium. "Our creative team rose to the challenge of reimagining Alice's story within the realm of Teleria, creating a visually stunning expansion of Durham Forest and designing Champions that pay homage to Carroll's work while embracing the grit and grandeur of RAID. This campaign reflects the collaborative vision and ingenuity of Plarium and our ability to push the boundaries of storytelling."

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store , Epic Store , Steam , or the Plarium Play platform.

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 500 million registered gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes 20 games ranging from mid-core RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Mech Arena, Vikings: War of Clans, and Merge Gardens. Our games are available across leading mobile and PC stores, as well as through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.