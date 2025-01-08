Icreon Welcomes John Wanek, Former Valtech SVP of Growth

Icreon ignites transformation by adding John Wanek, a technology industry services leader with proven expertise in trailblazing growth.

Icreon®, the digital velocity consultancy, is excited to announce John Wanek as its new Senior Vice President of Growth. With expertise in activating go-to-market technology partnerships and driving record-breaking growth, Wanek brings a track record of success spanning over ten years.

Following the recent appointment of J Schwan to its board of directors, Wanek's arrival ignites a transformational year at Icreon. Every organization needs a partner who can shift with changing conditions while working toward business growth at speed. Combining Wanek's experience with Icreon's expertise sets the stage for future-focused solutions that empower business leaders to improve efficiency and engage with their customers and clients in new, meaningful ways.

"We're thrilled to welcome John to our leadership team," said Kenneth Parks Chief Growth Officer of Icreon. "John's expertise in GTM partnerships, emerging technologies, and global delivery will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate. His ability to drive sales results amid challenging circumstances and win-win deal-making skills will, most importantly, help us deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Wanek's track record as a growth leader includes his roles as SVP of Growth at Valtech, Chief Commercial Officer at Kin + Carta, and SVP of Client Engagement at Solstice. In his time across those roles, Wanek led a new business team that achieved $105M in growth from 2021 to 2024.

"Icreon has established itself as the trusted digital velocity partner, consistently delivering transformational outcomes that fuel business growth at speed," Wanek said. "Delivering outcomes is embedded in their DNA and is crucial in today's tech services landscape. I'm excited to collaborate with Kenneth and the extended leadership team to help B2B organizations build their future."

Adding John Wanek underscores Icreon's commitment to exceptional client service and go-to-market technology partnerships. Wanek will be focused on activating offerings across Experience Transformation, Commerce, Digital Products, and Data & AI.

Icreon® is the trusted digital velocity partner to the Fortune 500. We don't just accelerate growth-we guide it in the right direction, delivering digital strategies and technology solutions that create lasting business value across the customer journey. Drawing on over two decades of experience and deep industry knowledge, Icreon provides expertise in experience transformation, digital product innovation, commerce, and data insights & artificial intelligence. Headquartered in New York City with a global presence, Icreon serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, professional services, retail, consumer goods, and trade associations.

