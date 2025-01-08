AbsenceSoft 2025 State of Leave and Accommodations Report Reveals a Continued Rise in Leave and Accommodation Requests as Retention Emerges as a Top HR Concern

HR Teams Face Growing Challenges as Nearly 60% Report Year-Over-Year Increases in Employee Leave and Accommodations Requests

AbsenceSoft, the leading SaaS platform for leave of absence and accommodations management, today released its 2025 Leave of Absence and Workplace Accommodations Report . Based on a survey of 1,200 HR and People Ops leaders, along with 1,200 employees who recently requested a leave of absence or accommodation, the report offers a holistic view of emerging trends and challenges in the leave and accommodations space.

HR teams are on the frontline of growing employee needs, facing increasing demands as workers seek support to navigate personal situations and remain productive. Positive leave and accommodations experiences have consistently been shown to boost productivity, satisfaction, and retention. However, poor experiences leave employees feeling undervalued and unsupported. With 57% of HR professionals identifying retention as a top challenge, a well-managed leave and accommodation program is more important than ever.

"When it comes to leave and accommodations, both employers and employees reported wanting a streamlined, simplified, and transparent process," said Seth Turner, co-founder and chief strategy officer of AbsenceSoft. "HR teams, overwhelmed by growing caseloads, excessive administrative work, and complex regulations, often struggle to provide the personalized support employees need. Additionally, when employees are forced to navigate complex processes during challenging life moments, many choose not to return. By equipping HR with the right resources to meet the evolving needs of the workforce, organizations can create a more supportive workplace while boosting both productivity and retention."

Key Findings in the AbsenceSoft 2025 State of Leave and Accommodations Report include:

Leave Requests Continue to Rise, with Illness & Injury Recovery and Mental Health Topping the List of Reasons. For the third consecutive year, leave requests have risen. Among the 57% of employers reporting an increase this year, more than half (53%) experienced an increase of 21% or more. The primary reasons for leave are injury and illness recovery (57%), managing mental health challenges (47%), and caring for an aging parent (37%), which slightly surpasses parental leave (34%). This highlights the growing responsibilities of the "sandwich generation," as employees balance caregiving for both children and aging parents. It also emphasizes the need for HR to continually assess and enhance benefits to best support their workforce.

Accommodation Requests Rise Again, with Mental Health as Key Driver. For the second consecutive year, 60% of HR managers reported an increase in accommodation requests, with 62% of these respondents experiencing a rise of 21% or more. Mental health conditions remain the leading reason for accommodations, reflecting a growing trend of employees prioritizing their emotional well-being and being more comfortable asking for what they need. Chronic physical conditions were the second most common reason for accommodations.

Nearly Half (45%) of Employees Ask Managers First, Rather Than HR, When Requesting Accommodations. Without proper training on legal requirements and company policies, managers can inadvertently create compliance risks. Investing in managerial training can also significantly enhance employee satisfaction-62% of employees with a positive accommodations experience noted that their manager was supportive of their request.

Good Experiences Drive Job Satisfaction and Productivity. Nearly 70% of employees who had a positive accommodations experience reported feeling valued and supported. A majority also said they felt more productive (60%) and motivated (54%). Similarly, employees who were given time off to manage personal challenges return to work more motivated (55%) and productive (50%). Nearly half (47%) also reported increased workplace loyalty. On the flip side, among those who had bad experiences during their leave, 36% of respondents decided to look for a new job, and 14% quit altogether.

The survey also revealed that remote work topped the list of most requested accommodations this year, followed by intermittent leave and additional breaks. This marks a significant shift from the traditional use of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) recognizes remote work as a reasonable accommodation, with some complaints even leading to lawsuits. This highlights the need for employers to carefully navigate ever-changing state and federal laws and engage in the interactive process for each request - especially as more organizations mandate a return to the office.

"We consistently hear that positive leave and accommodation experiences result in loyal, productive employees who feel valued and are more likely to return to work after leave," said Mark Schiff, CEO of AbsenceSoft. "On the other hand, negative experiences can lead to disengagement and employees seeking new opportunities. Especially with retention being a top concern, HR teams must prioritize delivering a positive experience for every request, and having the right technology in place is essential for achieving that success."

About the Survey

The report highlights the findings of four groups of 600 people (2,400 respondents total). Two groups were employees who had recently requested a leave of absence or accommodation. The second two groups were HR and People Ops leaders at companies with 500 or more employees. The survey was conducted in late 2024.

To learn more and to access the accompanying report, visit here .

