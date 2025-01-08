Darrow Associates, Inc.: Long Island Capital Alliance Conducts Food Industry Capital Forum to Benefit Island Harvest

The Long Island Capital Alliance ("LICA"), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, today announced that its Food Industry Capital Forum and holiday celebration was held on December 9, 2024 to benefit Island Harvest.

The event took place at Great South Bay Brewing Company, one of Long Island's premier breweries, with networking and exhibition time for presenting companies and sponsors, as well as unlimited food, wine and beer before and after a short program that showcased some of the region's most innovative companies in the food industry. LICA assembled a panel of judges to present the Top Innovator Award. The award went to Compozure, a lifestyle concierge company.

"Our Food Industry Capital Forum was one of our most exciting events in our long history of supporting the local business community, and we congratulate Compozure on being recognized with the Top Innovator Award to cap off the evening," said Michael A. Lane, Chairman of LICA. "Exciting things happen when the LICA community comes together. We look forward to assisting all of the presenting companies at our Capital Forum and many other innovative companies in various growth industries through our events and professional educations programs."

"Thank you again for letting Compozure pitch and set up a table at the Food Industry Capital Forum last night. It was a fantastic event, and we appreciate your guidance and feedback. It was also wonderful to hear from such an experienced panel and connect with other startups. We are thrilled to have won the Top Innovator Award! We are looking forward to staying in touch and hopefully working together again in the future." - Grace Wheeler, CEO of Compozure.

"Last night, I had the privilege of attending the Holiday Celebration and Food Industry Capital Forum hosted by the Long Island Capital Alliance in collaboration with Island Harvest Food Bank…A special thank you to Michael A. Lane (LICA Chairman) for inviting my partner, Jeremy Criss, and I following our LI PitchFest win this past November. As entrepreneurs, this was an invaluable opportunity to learn, connect, and engage with the Long Island Capital Alliance community." -- Sakina Shaw, Attendee.

The capital forum featured:

Presenting Companies

Adirondack Creamery: Ice cream as it should be…based on an old-fashioned recipe of cream, milk, sugar and eggs.

Compozure: A private lifestyle concierge, offering cheffing, personal assistance, interior design, personal styling, and travel organizing services.

Myles Comfort Food: Provides indulgent, clean label, protein packed comfort food.

Pleese ® Plant-based Cheese: C reated to deliver the most authentic cheese like experience without the side effects.

Purefetta: A clean, gluten-free, top 9 allergen free, vegan, non-gmo, kosher fresh pasta, indistinguishable from pasta with semolina.

Seascape Aquatech: Engineering groundbreaking technology for an autonomous robotic oyster farm.

Key Note Speaker, Moderators and Investor Panel/Judges

Key Note Speaker: Brian Leidy, Chief Development Officer, Island Harvest

Moderator/Presenting Companies: George Likourezos, Partner, Carter, DeLuca & Farrell, LLP

Investor Panel Moderator: Jill Scher, Partner, CBIZ, Inc.

Investor Panel/Judge: Mark Elenowitz, CEO, Tripoint Capital Advisors

Investor Panel/Judge: Michael Lane, Entrepreneur, Investor, Advisor

Investor Panel/Judge: Gus Spathis, CEO of Xogito, Investor

LICA hosted the Food Industry Capital Forum on Monday, December 9, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Eastern at Great South Bay Brewing Company. The capital forum provided an opportunity to meet capital providers, entrepreneurs, industry executives and businesses seeking capital, as well as to hear industry experts discuss financing alternatives for growth companies in the food industry.

Save the Dates - Upcoming LICA Events

April 4, 2025 -- AI/ML & Technology Capital Forum

June 5, 2025 -- Cannabis Capital Forum

September 26, 2025 -- Health Care Capital Forum

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance ( www.licapital.org ), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly-traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

Our sponsors contribute significant time and effort to the success of LICA. Please support them!?For more information on LICA sponsors and next events, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

