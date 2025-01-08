American College of Education Welcomes Prominent Investor and Entrepreneur to Board of Trustees

Michael Moe's extensive experience and expertise in education technology will serve ACE's strategic goals and mission.

Fully online college, American College of Education (ACE) is pleased to announce its recent appointment of Michael Moe, the founder and CEO of Global Silicon Valley (GSV) growth-focused investment platform, to its Board of Trustees. Additionally, Moe co-founded the ASU+GSV Summit and authored three books. His entrepreneurial and investment success will contribute to ACE's strategic goals and mission.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to the ACE Board of Trustees," ACE Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Jeri Nowakowski said. "Prominent leaders, including Forbes and The Wall Street Journal, have recognized his thought leadership nationally and internationally on the growing research and impact of technology in business and across education. Moe's global success supporting and leading edtech companies will be invaluable in our goal to expand access to high-quality, low-cost higher education at ACE."

Before GSV, Moe founded and served as the CEO of ThinkEquity Partners and as the Head of Global Growth Research at Merrill Lynch, where he was voted into the Institutional All American Research Team and named "Best on the Street" by The Wall Street Journal. He is also a CFA, chartered financial analyst.

"It's a delight to welcome Michael to the ACE Board of Trustees," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland remarked. "We are inspired by his commitment to making a difference in today's education landscape through the power of technology and strategic relationships. His experience will be a meaningful addition to our efforts and goals at ACE."

Moe leverages his expertise to serve the broader education technology market. He serves on the Center for Education Reform, ClassDojo and Bookclub boards. Further, his firm GSV invests in the education technology sector including Coursera, Chegg, Course Hero, and Masterclass. He is also a former adviser to Arizona State University.

"It's an honor to join the ACE Board of Trustees," Moe added. "ACE is extremely unique and differentiated in its approach to serving students and employers with a keen focus on career relevance, high-quality outcomes, and maximizing the return on tuition invested. I'm excited to help the team scale this high-value mission across the U.S. and more broadly internationally."

Read Moe's full bio to learn more.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

Media & Content Strategy Manager

maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on accesswire.com