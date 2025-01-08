Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American College of Education Welcomes Prominent Investor and Entrepreneur to Board of Trustees

Finanznachrichten News

Michael Moe's extensive experience and expertise in education technology will serve ACE's strategic goals and mission.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Fully online college, American College of Education (ACE) is pleased to announce its recent appointment of Michael Moe, the founder and CEO of Global Silicon Valley (GSV) growth-focused investment platform, to its Board of Trustees. Additionally, Moe co-founded the ASU+GSV Summit and authored three books. His entrepreneurial and investment success will contribute to ACE's strategic goals and mission.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to the ACE Board of Trustees," ACE Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Jeri Nowakowski said. "Prominent leaders, including Forbes and The Wall Street Journal, have recognized his thought leadership nationally and internationally on the growing research and impact of technology in business and across education. Moe's global success supporting and leading edtech companies will be invaluable in our goal to expand access to high-quality, low-cost higher education at ACE."

Before GSV, Moe founded and served as the CEO of ThinkEquity Partners and as the Head of Global Growth Research at Merrill Lynch, where he was voted into the Institutional All American Research Team and named "Best on the Street" by The Wall Street Journal. He is also a CFA, chartered financial analyst.

"It's a delight to welcome Michael to the ACE Board of Trustees," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland remarked. "We are inspired by his commitment to making a difference in today's education landscape through the power of technology and strategic relationships. His experience will be a meaningful addition to our efforts and goals at ACE."

Moe leverages his expertise to serve the broader education technology market. He serves on the Center for Education Reform, ClassDojo and Bookclub boards. Further, his firm GSV invests in the education technology sector including Coursera, Chegg, Course Hero, and Masterclass. He is also a former adviser to Arizona State University.

"It's an honor to join the ACE Board of Trustees," Moe added. "ACE is extremely unique and differentiated in its approach to serving students and employers with a keen focus on career relevance, high-quality outcomes, and maximizing the return on tuition invested. I'm excited to help the team scale this high-value mission across the U.S. and more broadly internationally."

Read Moe's full bio to learn more.

About American College of Education
American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

Contact Information
Maria Penaloza
Media & Content Strategy Manager
maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

.

SOURCE: American College of Education



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.