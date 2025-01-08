Volcon ePowersports, Inc.: The Volcon HF1 Secures Distribution in UK and Europe

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Volcon ePowersports (NASDAQ:VLCN) is pleased to announce Electric Wheels Ltd, a prominent distributor of electric off-road vehicles, has agreed to distribute the Volcon VLCN HF1 UTV in the United Kingdom. Electric Wheels Ltd. ("Electric Wheels") is the official European Distributor for the manufacturer of the HF1, who has licensing rights from Volcon through its HF1 manufacturing agreement, to sell the HF1 in markets outside of North America. Electric Wheels will be managing a network of dealers across the UK and Europe.

??John Kim, Volcon's CEO notes, "We are excited for the opportunity to expand the Volcon brand into Europe. Although this will not initially result in a financial impact to Volcon, we believe having our brand expanded to markets outside of North America validates our products and will give us future opportunities for royalties under our HF1 manufacturing agreement."

The HF1 is leading the charge in high-performance UTVs and is Volcon's fastest vehicle to date. Off-road tasks can be done with ease with the HF1's all-wheel drive, 27" tires, 50+ mph speed, and 700 kg payload capacity.



The HF1 is currently undergoing certification for both UK and EU markets.

For more detailed information, please visit: https://www.volconmotors.co.uk.

About Volcon

Based in the Austin, Texas area, Volcon was founded as the first all-electric power sports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles for the outdoor community. Volcon electric vehicles are the future of off-roading, not only because of their environmental benefits but also because of their near-silent operation, which allows for a more immersive outdoor experience.

Volcon's vehicle roadmap includes both motorcycles and UTVs. Its first product, the innovative Grunt, began shipping to customers in late 2021 and combines a fat-tired physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train. The Volcon Grunt EVO, an evolution of the original Grunt with a belt drive, an improved suspension, and seat, began shipping to customers in October 2023. The Brat is Volcon's first foray into the wildly popular eBike market for both on-road and off-road riding and is currently being delivered to dealers across North America. In 2024, Volcon entered the rapidly expanding LUV and UTV market and shipped its first production MN1 unit in October 2024. The new MN1 and HF1 products empower the driver to explore the outdoors in a new and unique way that gas-powered units cannot. They offer the same thrilling performance of a standard LUV / UTV without the noise (or pollution), allowing the driver to explore the outdoors with all their senses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release and in the video referenced in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release and in the video referenced in this release include, without limitation, whether the HF1 will pass UK and EU certification requirements and whether the Company will realize future royalties for the sale of the HF1 in the UK and EU.. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

