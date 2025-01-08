Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A14X6S | ISIN: US15870P3073 | Ticker-Symbol: 2I3
Stuttgart
08.01.25
08:03 Uhr
9,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology Enhances Clinical Bioanalytical Services Portfolio with New Technology and Additional Leadership

Finanznachrichten News

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a leading technology-enabled oncology research organization with specialty testing services, is excited to announce significant advancements in its bioanalytical services portfolio, specifically, expanding its capabilities with the integration of multiple global Cytek Aurora flow cytometers and the appointment of Troy Tremaine, MBA, to spearhead Bioanalytical Commercial Strategy.

The addition of Cytek Aurora instruments elevates Champions' service offerings, building on its already competitive spectral and conventional flow cytometry capabilities. The continued investment in this clinical portfolio of services will allow Champions to better serve its clients by offering increased depth through higher complexity spectral analysis. Champions is also pleased to welcome Troy Tremaine, who will lead the commercial strategy for this growing business vertical. As a seasoned leader in this field, Troy brings decades of experience in commercial leadership within the preclinical and bioanalytical space, across multiple therapeutic areas.

"We're thrilled about the investments we are making in our Bioanalytical Services offerings," said Ronnie Morris, CEO of Champions Oncology. "The Cytek Aurora instruments will enhance our competitiveness as we continue to expand in this large market. We are also very excited to have Troy join our team. His extensive track record of success in this field will be invaluable as we grow this business."

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

Media Inquiries:

Rachel Bunting, MS, MBA
VP, Global Marketing
Marketing@ChampionsOncology.com

Website: https://www.championsoncology.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/championsoncology/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/champions-oncology-inc-/
Twitter: @ChampionsOncol1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/championsoncology/

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
