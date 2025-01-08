New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) is transforming the energy landscape with its innovative mobile fueling solutions and cutting-edge technologies in smart microgrids, renewable energy integration, and wireless EV charging. Following its merger with NextNRG Holding Corp., Michael Farkas, founder and CEO of NextNRG, has taken over as CEO of the combined company. Farkas, the largest shareholder of the company, is leading the charge toward a more sustainable energy future. In an exclusive deep dive article into the company's strategic roadmap, Farkas outlines the vision for integrating NextNRG's AI-driven energy solutions with EZFill's industry-leading fueling technologies to revolutionize energy systems for fleet operators and industries alike.

EZFill's growing market influence has been further solidified by strategic partnerships, positioning the company as a key player in the energy transition. As Farkas takes the helm, EZFill is well-positioned to lead the charge in smarter, cleaner, and more efficient energy solutions.

To read the full article, visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/powering-the-future-how-ezfill-holdings-inc-is-leading-the-energy-transition/

About EZFill Holdings Inc.:

EzFill is a Miami-based on-demand mobile fueling service that provides fuel delivery directly to consumers and businesses, eliminating the need for traditional gas stations. As one of the largest mobile fuel delivery platforms in the United States, EzFill focuses on convenience, safety, and efficiency for its users. Visit us at ezfl.com.

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants such as Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry, in companies such as Booster and Yoshi. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three verticals - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine and construction equipment, we believe EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236319

SOURCE: SCD Media, LLC