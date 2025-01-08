News summary:

Service provider required flexible technology to deliver fast, reliable broadband to 10,000 homes in underserved and unserved areas

Adtran's disaggregated fiber access platform scales rapidly, enabling ProTek Fiber to bring full-fiber internet to communities in five counties

Deployment includes Adtran's ALM with deep PON assurance for fast, efficient fiber fault localization and resolution across the FTTX network

Adtran today announced that ProTek Fiber is harnessing its flexible fiber access technology, including its Mosaic One SaaS and ALM fiber monitoring solution with deep PON assurance, to deliver full-fiber internet to underserved areas in Illinois. The deployment marks ProTek Fiber's transition to fiber optic technology, having previously operated as a leading wireless internet service provider (WISP). Using Adtran's AI-driven disaggregated solution, ProTek Fiber has begun offering high-quality broadband to residential subscribers. The expansion of the network enables thousands of people to work and study from home and access services such as telemedicine. The deployment is also expected to boost economic activity across the region.

"Adtran's Mosaic One and scalable fiber access hardware enables us to rapidly and cost-effectively expand our network to bring fast, high-quality broadband into long-underserved areas. Together, we're closing the digital divide across a diverse range of rural communities in Williamson, Jackson, Franklin, Johnson and Union counties," said Cameron McCurdy, CEO of ProTek Fiber. "We were also able to deploy Adtran's ALM fiber monitoring platform with unique deep PON assurance technology to monitor the health of our network in real-time. With ALM, we get instant, detailed alerts that provide early warnings about impending fiber issues. This enables us to manage our resources more effectively and ensures subscribers will always receive the best possible online experience."

Adtran's SDX 6000 Series Combo PON OLTs facilitate the efficient expansion of ProTek Fiber's network, while its SDX 630 Series ONTs deliver full-fiber connectivity directly into residences. ProTek Fiber is also leveraging Adtran's SDGs, including SDG 8700 Series Wi-Fi 7 devices, to ensure reliable wireless coverage throughout the home. Through Adtran's Mosaic One, ProTek Fiber gains actionable insights from a unified interface, simplifying network management and optimization. Additionally, Mosaic One Marketing Center enables ProTek Fiber to develop targeted marketing campaigns that increase revenue. The deployment also features Adtran's ALM platform with deep PON assurance, enabling real-time, in-service fault detection and precise localization within the PON infrastructure even behind splitters and without the need for demarcation reflectors. This boosts service quality, minimizes truck rolls and maximizes uptime across rural areas.

"With our Mosaic One platform, modular fiber access hardware, and ALM with deep PON assurance, ProTek Fiber can rapidly expand its network, bringing thousands of people in rural Southern Illinois into the Gigabit age. Our technology also empowers ProTek Fiber to seamlessly and cost-effectively scale capacity to meet rising data demand," commented Jeremy Harris, VP of North America service provider sales at Adtran. "With the deployment of this intelligence-driven full-fiber network, many people have quickly gone from having poor or even no broadband access to receiving world-class connectivity. Expanding the availability of full-fiber internet in rural regions always has a transformative impact on communities. We're proud to have played our part in this important project and look forward to further collaborations with ProTek Fiber."

