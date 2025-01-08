AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 08, 2025))
|MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q4 & YEAR END 2024 RESULTS and 2025 OUTLOOK WEBCAST
|FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2025 @ 8:00 AM ET
|LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/672335329 (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F672335329&data=05%7C02%7Cnancy.hansford%40magna.com%7C422e50c99f204cbffc1608dd2f43187a%7Cc760270cf3da4cfa973703808ef5579f%7C1%7C0%7C638718687404949634%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=gV9MTDwzLsPOBXzTtyAx%2FJdxemrO3ud2S4tO%2FgTuOw4%3D&reserved=0)
|DIAL-IN DETAILS
|Participant Toll-Free Dial-In:
|1-800-715-9871
|Participant Toll Dial-In:
|1-646-307-1963
|Conference ID:
|9829976
|Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna (https://www.magna.com/company/investors) prior to the call
|REBROADCAST INFORMATION
|Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 21, 2025
|Toll-Free Dial-In:
|1-800-770-2030
|Toll Dial-In:
|1-609-800-9909
|Conference ID:
|9829976
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035
WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108
ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 175,000 employees across 343 manufacturing operations and 107 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.
For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.