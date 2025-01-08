The advanced integrated Edge AI computing solution sets new benchmarks in cost-efficiency, power-efficiency, and performance.

Virtium Embedded Artists, a trusted designer and manufacturer of Industrial and Edge AI computing solutions, today announces the launch of the world's first DEEPX iMX8M Mini AI Kit. This all-in-one kit integrates the powerful DEEPX DX-M1 AI Booster, delivering 25 TOPS at just 5W, with the reliable NXP iMX8M Mini processor and a cutting-edge carrier board expertly designed by Embedded Artists. The DEEPX DX-M1 AI Booster sets the benchmark for AI efficiency, boasting the highest Cost-efficiency (inference/$), Power-efficiency (TOPS/W) and Performance-efficiency (FPS/TOPS).The kit provides engineers with a seamless platform to streamline setup and efficiently analyze the DEEPX DX-M1 AI Booster's capabilities and performances while offering the flexibility to deploy DEEPX pre-trained models or custom models compiled using DEEPX tools. With its industry-leading metrics and comprehensive design, the DEEPX iMX8M Mini AI Kit empowers innovators to accelerate Edge AI deployment across a wide range of applications, including computer vision and robotics, smart factories, edge computing, and smart mobility.

"This product redefines the limits of Edge AI performance, delivering unparalleled power and cost efficiency," said Anders Rosvall, Managing Director of Virtium Embedded Artists. "The DEEPX iMX8M Mini AI Kit simplifies the evaluation process for design engineers, enabling them to determine if our solution meets their application requirements while accelerating time to market."

The DEEPX iMX8M Mini AI Kit includes everything engineers need to quickly start evaluating and deploying Edge AI solutions:

DEEPX DX-M1 AI Booster : 25 TOPS performance at 5W, M.2 interface.

: 25 TOPS performance at 5W, M.2 interface. iMX8M Mini Processor : 4x Cortex-A53 cores (1.8 GHz) and a Cortex-M4 core (400 MHz), PCIe interface.

: 4x Cortex-A53 cores (1.8 GHz) and a Cortex-M4 core (400 MHz), PCIe interface. uCOM Carrier Board : reference design by Embedded Artists.

: reference design by Embedded Artists. Additional Features : MIPI-to-HDMI bridge and M.2 adapters. USB camera for AI vision applications. 12V power supply, Micro-B to A USB cable, and MCU-Link debug.

:

The new DEEPX iMX8M Mini AI Kit are available now. For more information on the DEEPX iMX8M Mini AI Kit visit AI-Kit, contact Sales Embedded Artists or visit Virtium.

About Virtium-Embedded Artists

Virtium is a trusted designer and manufacturer of high-reliability industrial storage, memory solutions, and now includes compute, AI accelerators, connectivity modules, and software solutions. With over 25 years of experience, Virtium has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality products that meet the demanding requirements of global customers in industries such as networking, telecommunications, industrial OEMs, and embedded markets. Virtium's commitment to innovation, long-term product availability, and customer support has made it a preferred partner for companies requiring mission-critical Edge AI system solutions. Embedded Artists develops and manufactures a wide range of Computer-on-Modules and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules that can be easily integrated into end products. It was recently acquired by Virtium and is an NXP Gold Partner, as well as a close partner of Murata.

