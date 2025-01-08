Concrete Equipment Financial Services: Concrete Financing to Offer Immediate Loan Approvals for Qualified OEMs, Dealers, and Construction Companies at the World of Concrete Expo in Las Vegas

North American financing leader provides fast, efficient, and competitive capital for equipment and capital projects

Concrete Equipment Financial Services (Concrete Financing), a recognized leader in financing concrete equipment and projects, announced it will provide on-the-spot approvals to qualified OEMs, dealers, and construction companies during World of Concrete, the industry's leading conference and exposition. The event takes place January 21-23, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Concrete Financing will be located at Alliance Concrete Pumps booth C5347 and Betonstar booth C5477 throughout the exhibition.

Concrete Financing is a leading provider of capital to concrete equipment manufacturers, dealers, and customers throughout the United States and Canada. The company provides financing for a wide range of products, including concrete pumps, mixers, screeds, loaders, cranes, and other assets. Concrete Financing works with many major brands and has deep industry expertise to provide flexible financing programs to meet the specific needs of OEMs and businesses. During World of Concrete, the company will utilize its state-of-the-art technology to pre-approve applicants on the show floor, giving attendees the confidence to invest in new equipment and technology during the conference.

"Finding a dependable partner for sourcing capital remains one of the biggest challenges facing construction companies, dealers, and manufacturers in the concrete sector, and it's only become more complicated over the past year, given fluctuating interest rates and elongated approval cycles," said Alex deRosenroll, assistant vice president of Concrete Financing. "We have always looked to accelerate the lending process for our clients, and are prepared to approve qualified applicants on-the-spot during the World of Concrete event in Las Vegas. By streamlining this process for show attendees, we are looking to give dealers, manufacturers, and contractors the confidence to fund new assets and support their strategic growth."

About Concrete Equipment Financial Services

Concrete Equipment Financial Services provides funding for concrete equipment and other construction-related capital equipment. Regarded as more nimble than traditional lenders, Concrete Equipment Financial Services can leverage deep understanding of asset finance and operation management to craft tailored, creative, and timely capital solutions. Concrete Equipment Financial Services provides financing for leading equipment brands, including Alliance Concrete Pumps, Schwing, ProAll, Putzmeister, Holcombe Mixers, and many others. Concrete Equipment Financial Services is a member of the Travelers Financial Group of companies, which has over 40 years of asset-based lending experience in the USA and Canada. Learn more or apply for financing at www.concretefinancing.com.

