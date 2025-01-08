Case IQ Acquires Lextegrity, Setting a New Standard for Compliance Management Solutions

Unified product suite enhances real-time risk detection, intuitive workflows, and AI insights signifying the next frontier in compliance management

OTTAWA, ON and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Case IQ , a global provider of investigative case management software and whistleblower hotline solutions, announced today that the company acquired Lextegrity , a compliance analytics and automation software solution that prevents and detects risks in real-time related to fraud, corruption, sanctions, kickbacks, and conflicts of interest.

With the acquisition of Lextegrity, Case IQ now offers an end-to-end compliance and risk management solution that unifies compliance monitoring, whistleblower solutions, third-party risk oversight, investigative case management and compliance approvals and disclosures workflows. This complete compliance toolkit addresses a major need in the market where disparate compliance solutions hinder compliance teams' ability to proactively prevent, detect, and mitigate compliance incidents.

Case IQ's CEO, David McNeill, comments, "Today's compliance management solutions are often too reactive, passive, and siloed to meet today's regulatory requirements. Pairing Lextegrity's real-time compliance monitoring solution with Case IQ's existing whistleblower and incident management solutions is a game changer. Lextegrity's solution set was built with an insider's understanding of the customers' needs given the founders' backgrounds and is world class compared to competitive options. After years of working in partnership to meet our customers' needs, the pairing of our companies made great sense."

Parth Chanda, former lead counsel for Pfizer's anti-corruption program and Lextegrity's Founder and CEO, adds, "We built Lextegrity with a keen understanding that prevention and immediate detection of risks are the hallmarks of a superior compliance program. Now, customers have an end-to-end toolset across their lifecycle of risk - from robust approval and diligence workflows to prevent issues, compliance monitoring to proactively and immediately detect issues before they become systemic, and whistleblower hotline and incident reporting & management as the backstop for employee reporting of incidents."

This is Case IQ's second acquisition within 15 months. The company acquired Whistleblower Security in October 2023, illustrating the company's dynamic strategy to grow its solution set to better serve its customers and disrupt the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) category.

Marks Baughan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Lextegrity.

About Case IQ

Case IQ is a leading provider of case management software for investigating ethics and compliance, human resources, fraud, corporate security incidents, as well as other use cases. With more than 1,100 customers on Case IQ's platform, the company serves enterprise, mid-market, and SMB sized organizations worldwide. The company was founded in 1999, has a central office in Ottawa, Ontario, and employs a remote-first workforce across the US, Canada, Europe, and APAC. Case IQ is owned by Resurgens Technology Partners .

About Lextegrity

Lextegrity provides innovative enterprise data analytics and automation technology for compliance and audit professionals at leading global companies. This first-of-its-kind software was created by former in-house compliance and audit professionals who have operationalized compliance and audit programs globally. Organizations use Lextegrity to prevent and detect risks related to fraud, corruption, sanctions, kickbacks, and conflicts of interest. Lextegrity's software unifies compliance systems and manages risk across the spend lifecycle for an end-to-end view in real-time.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is a tech-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT/infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens' growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating and talent management experience, applying an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta, with additional professionals located in Austin, London and Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit resurgenstech.com .

