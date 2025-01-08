Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Unveils Nine Key Elements for Its Long-Term Success

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) proudly announces nine core elements driving its strategic roadmap for sustained growth. These pillars, outlined in the company's business plan, set a clear path for continued success in the expanding bottled water market.

Key Elements of Greene Concepts' Growth Strategy:

Expansive Market Potential: The global bottled water market, valued at $372.7 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $509.18 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research). Rapid Market Growth: A strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% is expected for the industry through 2030. Experienced Leadership: Greene Concepts' team brings decades of expertise in sales, product development, and distribution. Sustainable Competitive Edge: The BE WATER brand caters to niche markets with unique health requirements. Adaptability: As a lean company, Greene Concepts is agile, developing innovative products to meet evolving consumer demands. Commercialization Strategy: A multi-channel approach includes online sales, retail distribution, and government partnerships. Scalability: Positioned for exponential growth through diverse marketing channels and consumer-focused products. Proof of Concept: Quality sales performance, strategic partnerships, and market validation underscore the company's potential. Realistic Business Model: A solid foundation based on detailed market analysis, cost assessment, and operational planning.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "As we enter 2025, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for healthy, hydrating beverages. These nine elements perfectly align with our business strategy, ensuring a robust and sustainable future for Greene Concepts. Stay tuned for more exciting updates soon."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

