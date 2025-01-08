Tocvan Ventures Corp: Tocvan Announces Core Drilling Underway at Gran Pilar Gold Silver Project

Highlights:

Core Drilling has commenced at Pilar's Main Zone

Four RC Drillholes Completed Prior to Holiday Break on Expansion Area Assays Pending for 776.2 meters



Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is pleased to announce core drilling has commenced at its Gran Pilar Gold Silver Project in mine-friendly Sonora, Mexico. An initial nine core drill holes are budgeted and pre-paid through an existing credit with partial joint venture partner, Colibri Resources Corp. (Colibri). Tocvan and Colibri share 51/49 percent interest in the 105-hectare area that contains Pilar's Main Zone, core drilling will be focused on the JV area across the Main Zone to build out a robust geological model needed for resource estimation (see Figure 1).

Prior to the holiday break, four RC drillholes were completed, totaling 776.2 meters. Several trends extending into the 100% controlled expansion area (over 2,100 hectares) are being tested for the first time, pushing the known boundary of mineralization farther out than ever before. Assays are pending for the four drillholes. RC drilling is planned to continue throughout the year.

"We welcome 2025 as important year with a focus on two key project advancements: 1) the establishment and ongoing expansion of a resource estimate; 2) the setup and processing of a proof-of-concept test mine." commented, CEO Brodie Sutherland. "With drilling ongoing we expect results from RC drilling and surface exploration across the Gran Pilar expansion area starting the later half of January into February. First results from core drilling we expect later in February into early March. During this time, we will continue to build towards test mine operation with aim for proof-of-concept production during the third quarter of this year. The Tocvan team wishes everyone a happy and healthy 2025. With the progression of the exciting events unfolding, we are optimistic for a great year ahead for Tocvan and its shareholders."

Plate 1. Photo of Core Drilling starting at the Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Sonora, Mexico.

Pilar Drill Highlights:

2024 RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 42.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 10.9 g/t Au 56.4m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 14.7 g/t Au 16.8m @ 0.8 g/t Au and 19 g/t Ag

2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

15,000m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 21.0m @ 38.3 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Pilar Bulk Sample Summary:

62% Recovery of Gold Achieved Over 46-day Leaching Period

Head Grade Calculated at 1.9 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag; Extracted Grade Calculated at 1.2 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag

Bulk Sample Only Included Coarse Fraction of Material (+3/4" to +1/8")

Fine Fraction (-1/8") Indicates Rapid Recovery with Agitated Leach Agitated Bottle Roll Test Returned Rapid and High Recovery Results: 80% Recovery of Gold and 94% Recovery of Silver after Rapid 24-hour Retention Time



Additional Metallurgical Studies:

Gravity Recovery with Agitated Leach Results of Five Composite Samples Returned 95 to 99% Recovery of Gold 73 to 97% Recovery of Silver Includes the Recovery of 99% Au and 73% Ag from Drill Core Composite at 120-meter depth.



Based on management's strong belief in the project's potential, the Company is outlining a permitting and operations strategy for a pilot facility at Pilar. The facility would underpin a robust test mine scenario with aims to process up to 50,000 tonnes of material. Timelines and budget are being prepared with the aim of moving forward with the development early in 2025. With gold prices hitting all-time highs, the Company believes the onsite test mine will provide key economic parameters and showcase the mineral potential of the area. In 2023, the Company completed an offsite bulk sample that produced important data showcasing the potential to recover both gold and silver through a variety of methods including heap leach, gravity and agitated leach (see August 22, 2023, news release for more details).

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan's advancing gold-silver projects are located in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. Through ongoing exploration programs, Company is unveiling the high-potential at its Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project where it holds 100% interests in over 21 square kilometers of prospective area and a majority ownership (51%) in a one square kilometer area shared with Colibri Resources. The Company also holds 100% interest in the Picacho Gold-Silver project in the Caborca Trend of northern Sonora, a trend host to some of the major gold deposits of the region. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Tocvan has approximately 51 million shares outstanding.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the

Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

