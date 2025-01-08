Vision Net Unveils the Mountain West Region's First 800Gb/s Network with Major Phase 1 Upgrade

Vision Net, a leading provider of network and technology solutions for carriers, enterprise businesses, healthcare organizations, and educational institutions, announced a series of significant network upgrades aimed at increasing bandwidth options for clients. The upgrade introduces the Mountain West region's first 800Gb/s network, setting a new benchmark for speed, capacity, and reliability.

The investment reflects Vision Net's ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and enhancing service offerings across its entire network. The upgrade will significantly expand bandwidth capabilities and improve service delivery for Vision Net's diverse clientele.

The 800Gb/s network infrastructure enhances interconnection between Vision Net's two data centers in Billings, MT, enabling faster, more efficient cloud services and a stronger native network. This will empower businesses with unparalleled connectivity and accelerate the delivery of high-performance services.

Vision Net's 800Gb/s network leverages Ciena's (NYSE:CIEN) innovative optical and multi-layer network control technologies. Ciena's 6500WaveLogic 5 Extreme 800Gb/s transceivers and programmable photonics make possible higher capacities at a lower cost and eliminate the need for frequent regeneration. Additionally, Ciena's Navigator Network Control Suite, featuring Liquid Spectrum, allows dynamic scaling of line rates to meet evolving customer requirements. To meet project deadlines, Ciena Services provided integration of the solution-including design, staging, deployment, turnup, and testing - and is providing maintenance services to ensure optimal network performance.

"As demand for higher bandwidth continues to grow, we are committed to staying ahead of the curve with investments that make a real difference for our clients and communities," said Rob Worden, President and CEO of Vision Net. "These upgrades are designed to not only improve the quality of service today, but also position our network to handle the evolving needs of our clients into the future."

The Phase 1 upgrade is just the beginning. Vision Net will expand its network coverage regionally, with plans to extend services to Bozeman, MT, by spring 2025. This expansion will help businesses access reliable, high-bandwidth services, positioning Vision Net as a key driver of regional economic growth.

"Vision Net is an established leader in the Mountain West region, and these forward-looking technology upgrades exemplify their proactive approach to fortifying their network to seamlessly satisfy escalating bandwidth demands," said Kevin Sheehan, CTO of the Americas, Ciena.

In addition to regional expansion, Vision Net is integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, into its network architecture. The company is also investing in further data center facility improvements to meet the demands of an increasingly digital-first world.

Vision Net's 800Gb/s network is setting the stage for even greater innovation and service offerings in the coming years. As the company continues to expand its footprint and enhance its technology stack, it remains dedicated to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction and ensuring that clients have access to the best network and cloud-based solutions available.

Notably, Vision Net is also utilizing Ciena's routing and switching solutions, including the 5164 Router and 8110 Coherent Aggregation Router, in its network infrastructure to power the efficient provisioning of carrier-managed services.

For more information about Vision Net's network upgrades or to learn more about their services, visit www.vision.net.

