Epomaker Inc: Epomaker Takes Show Spotlight of CES 2025

As the highly anticipated International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off in 2025, the Epomaker team is showcasing a variety of market-competitive and innovative keyboards at booth 16155.

Epomaker's booth quickly became one of the standout attractions of CES, drawing many industry experts, tech enthusiasts, and media to visit and experience their latest offerings. The booth was packed with visitors, many of whom expressed strong interest in Epomaker's innovative design, actively engaging and interacting with the team members.

Epomaker has always been adhering to the philosophy of "From the community, for the community", knowing that behind every keyboard is a large community of supporters, and it is the support and feedback from these community members and fans that continuously drives the brand's development and growth. In this exhibition, many of Epomaker's fans also flocked to the booth to participate in the products testing and experience, sharing their love and expectations for the products.

Among the new products, the Split 65 and the Alice 60 detachable keyboards attracted huge attention from attendee. These two keyboards are uniquely designed to be completely detachable, allowing users to flexibly adjust the angle and spacing of the keyboards according to their personal comfort needs. In addition, Epomaker RT series keyboards also became a hot topic in the show. The new RT65 and RT80 not only continue the popular detachable display design of the RT100 but also make innovations in functionality. After experiencing these keyboards, exhibitors said that these innovative functional design greatly improved their experience and took the initiative to invite the Epomaker team to have an in-depth exchange on keyboard.

The unveiling of these new products generated a buzz on the exhibition floor, with Epomaker gaining strong anticipation for future releases. By engaging with exhibitors and sharing exclusive design concepts, Epomaker has raised expectations for its innovative and personalized designs. Many visitors expressed their eagerness to see more disruptive products from the brand in the future. During the show, Epomaker also further brought the brand closer to its users through a series of fun and interactive activities. These interactions not only strengthened the brand's connection with the community but also laid a solid foundation for the brand's future development. By establishing deeper connections with electronic technology companies and users around the world, Epomaker has successfully consolidated its presence in the global market.

Epomaker's commitment to community-driven innovation was evident throughout CES, as the event provided an invaluable opportunity for the brand to engage directly with its users. At the show, the brand gained a deeper insight into users' expectations and needs. Through interaction and communication with exhibitors, Epomaker continues to promote the integration of keyboard design and user experience, and they will continue to strive to bring more innovative products to keyboard enthusiasts around the world in the future.

