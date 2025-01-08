Cleveland Golf Introduces RTZ Wedges With Groundbreaking Z-Alloy Steel Formula

Taking the next step in their storied history of Wedge innovation and design, CLEVELAND GOLF® announces the launch of their all-new RTZ Wedges, featuring the brand's groundbreaking new steel formula called Z-Alloy. This new material offers golfers an unrivaled combination of feel, forgiveness, and greenside control for Cleveland Golf's most complete Wedge to date.

New Steel, Better Feel

Unlike conventional materials, Cleveland Golf's one-of-a-kind Z-Alloy boasts a lower density, allowing for unlimited design possibilities. The innovative steel is also one of the few metals exclusively engineered for the benefit of golf clubs.

"When we first started working with Z-Alloy, we learned quickly it was going to allow us more flexibility in our Wedge design and we wouldn't be limited on what we wanted to create," said Patrick Ripp, Tour Engineering Manager at Cleveland Golf. "The enhancements this new material offers shows up in every area that matters. The feel is pure, the aesthetic is cleaner, and the consistency golfers will see around the greens is improved. From top to bottom, this is our most complete Wedge to date."

Extensive testing by Cleveland Golf's R&D team has shown RTZ Wedges are 10% softer than the highly acclaimed RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges, providing golfers with superior feel, forgiveness, and consistency like never before. To optimize feel and performance even further, six additional grams of discretionary mass was moved into more optimal areas of the clubhead. Working in tandem with Cleveland Golf's ZipCore technology, these weight changes allowed engineers to shift the CG towards the center of the clubhead and put the sweet spot right where it was intended.

Stronger, Long-Lasting Performance

Another key feature of Z-Alloy is that it doesn't rust. Due to Z-Alloy's unique anti-rust properties, golfers can rely on raw, RTZ Tour Rack Wedges to maintain their performance and appearance for longer periods of time. According to R&D testing, rusted grooves on an RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack Wedge face can deteriorate, on average, 87% faster than a raw, RTZ Z-Alloy Wedge. Additionally, RTZ Tour Rack Wedges retain up to 15% more spin over time, delivering the same tour-preferred benefits but with more consistent, longer-lasting performance.

Short Game Versatility

Based on valuable feedback from Tour players, RTZ Wedges come in four versatile sole grind options. New for this generation is the RTZ ADAPT grind. Featuring its own face shape, this unique grind is a great option on Sand and Lob Wedge lofts due to its full-face grooves and added leading edge bounce chamfer for players who like to tackle open face shots and unleash their greenside creativity. LOW, MID, and FULL grinds round out the available options, each filling the specific needs for any conditions faced.

"To ensure optimal turf interaction, we tailored each leading-edge radii to work in unison with the sole's shape and bounce profile. And for the first time, each RTZ leading edge is precision milled for the most accurate and consistent edge shape possible, creating more consistency and precision around the greens," said Ripp.

Customization Options

If looking for a pro-level Wedge experience, RTZ Wedges provide golfers a full slate of personalization options for every model. For Tour Rack, golfers have the ability to select their preferred sole grinds and leading edge radii to fine-tune their Wedges to their liking for optimal performance. Additionally, all RTZ Wedges now offer engraving, paintfill, and for the first time, custom ferrules to create a Wedge truly unique to the player.

Additional Features & Benefits

HydraZip : A unique system of face blasts and laser-milled lines formulated to maximize spin performance under wet conditions. This technology is configured by loft groupings, which helps balance spin across lofts, while maximizing spin in tough conditions.

ZipCore : This low-density core technology replaces heavier material in the heel and hosel area with a lightweight, low-density, vibration-dampening material. This proprietary core shifts CG closer to where the ball is struck, while simultaneously adding MOI.

UltiZip : UltiZip's sharper grooves cut through grass and debris at contact, while deeper grooves help make space for grass, sand, dirt, or water to clear the impact zone, giving RTZ Wedges stronger, more consistent spin from anywhere on the course.

Rotex Milling : This dual-pass milling pattern increases friction and is directionally configured to accommodate shot type. The straighter portion of the milled pattern works well for full swing shots with central contact, while contact on the toe strikes the more angled portion of the pattern for optimal spin on open face shots.

Components: To further enhance the performance and precision fitting of RTZ Tour Rack Wedges, a new shaft has been introduced. The True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 is an industry favorite among Tour professionals, ensuring a precise and consistent swing feel. Paired with Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grips, golfers can experience unparalleled control and comfort with every shot.

For more information on the all-new RTZ Wedge from Cleveland Golf, visit us.dunlopsports.com/cleveland-golf.

Pricing & Availability

RTZ Tour Satin, RTZ Black Satin: Pricing: $169.99

RTZ Tour Rack: $189.99

Launch Date: January 17, 2025

SOURCE: Cleveland Golf

