VORTO Welcomes Glenn Steinberg to its Advisory Board to Drive Innovation of its AI-Powered Trucking Logistics Platform

Steinberg, Global Supply Chain & Operations Leader for Ernst & Young, is a renowned supply chain strategist and go-to business advisor for the Fortune 500 and governments

VORTO, the world's only autonomous supply chain platform, today announced the addition of Glenn Steinberg, a partner at EY and its Global Supply Chain & Operations Leader, to its Advisory Board. With more than 35 years of experience leading strategy and execution for consumer products, retail, and industrial products companies, Steinberg will play an instrumental role in scaling VORTO's operations across these sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Glenn to our Advisory Board," said Priyesh Ranjan, CEO of VORTO. "As we continue to innovate our AI-powered freight trucking platform, his unparalleled experience advising Fortune 500 companies on their emerging and disruptive supply chain challenges will accelerate our next phase of scaling."

A highly sought-after advisor and industry thought leader, Steinberg was called upon by governments across the world at the height of the pandemic to solve critical supply chain challenges. He is also regularly tapped by U.S. government lawmakers across the executive and legislative branches and top officials in federal agencies and departments to advise on supply chain policy.

"We are also eager to leverage Glenn's experience in government advisory roles to help VORTO with the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape around technology and supply chain," Ranjan added.

VORTO's Advisory Board, which comprises industry veterans with decades of experience at leading global companies, provides strategic guidance and operational insights to accelerate the company's growth and innovation in key verticals, including retail, CPG, beverage, paper, industrials, building materials, and agriculture.

Steinberg joins VORTO's current Advisory Board members Albert Baladi, ex-Chief Executive Officer, Beam Suntory, Anthony Chiarello, ex-President, Maersk Logistics, Ramesh Chikkala, ex-SVP Global Supply Chain and ex-SVP Information Technology, Walmart, Pete Kraemer, ex-Chief Supply Chain Officer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Robert McCutcheon, ex-President, Conagra Brands, Wade Miquelon, ex-Chief Executive Officer, Jo-Ann Stores, Julio Nemeth, ex-Chief Product Supply Officer, Procter & Gamble, Bill Schultz, ex-President, Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada, Andy Walter, ex-SVP Information Technology and Global Shared Services, Procter & Gamble, and Laura Wilkin, ex-VP Global Supply Chain, Amazon.

About VORTO

VORTO is on a mission to increase sustainability and create more jobs by making supply chains more efficient across the entire value chain. Through powerful AI technology, VORTO's autonomous supply chain platform reduces transportation costs and carbon emissions caused by empty miles and idle time in supply chain transportation, and improves the lives of approximately 3.5 million truck drivers by better utilizing their driving time and create more jobs across all players in B2B transactions.

VORTO is facilitating a digital transformation in B2B supply chains by automating how we move, sell, and buy goods and eliminating the cognitive overload associated with other supply chain management technology. This technology automates data preparation, analysis, and decision making, and is used by Fortune 500 companies throughout North America and across multiple verticals.

Each year, VORTO's transformative approach to the supply chain saves users over $510 million and eliminated close to 160,000 tons of CO2 emissions by reducing inefficiencies.

VORTO was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Denver. For more information visit: https://vorto.ai.

