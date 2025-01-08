Panel Built to Showcase Facility Solutions at Tradeshows in 2025

From logistics to security, explore how Panel Built's solutions enhance efficiency and adaptability across diverse industries.

Panel Built, a leading provider of custom modular offices, mezzanines, and prefab buildings, is excited to announce its participation in a series of tradeshows throughout 2025. These events will provide opportunities for industry leaders, government agencies, and customers to explore Panel Built's building solutions designed to enhance efficiency, flexibility, and security across diverse applications.

Panel Built's 2025 tradeshow lineup includes ProMat, Border Security Expo, MHEDA Convention, World of Modular, and GSX (Global Security Exchange). At each event, Panel Built will highlight its unique solutions tailored to meet the needs of specific industries.

ProMat | March 17-20 | Chicago, IL | Booth S316

ProMat is one of the largest material handling and logistics trade shows in North America, attracting professionals seeking innovative solutions for supply chain challenges. At ProMat, Panel Built will showcase its mezzanines , modular offices , and security booths. Visitors can experience how these structures improve workflow and maximize space utilization in warehouses and distribution centers.

Border Security Expo | April 30-May 1 | San Antonio, TX | Booth 631

Border Security Expo connects U.S. and international security agencies with private industry leaders to discuss cutting-edge security solutions. Panel Built will exhibit its inspection booths, security checkpoints, and portable command centers, which have been deployed at land ports of entry across the United States. These robust and customizable solutions are engineered to enhance border security operations while ensuring durability and efficiency in demanding environments.

MHEDA Convention | May 4-8 | Orlando, FL | Booth 20

Hosted by the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association, the MHEDA Convention brings together distributors, suppliers, and manufacturers in the material handling industry. Panel Built will display its elevated platforms, mezzanines, and custom enclosures that help streamline facility operations. These products are designed to provide flexible, scalable solutions for businesses looking to optimize their workflows and operations.

World of Modular | March 15-18 | Hollywood, FL | Booth 301

As the premier event for modular construction, World of Modular unites global professionals to explore advancements in modular building technology. Panel Built will feature its prefab buildings , cleanrooms, and office structures. Attendees can learn how Panel Built's systems are tailored for diverse industries, delivering solutions that meet exacting standards while accelerating project timelines.

GSX (Global Security Exchange) | September 8-12 | Dallas, TX | Booth 2404

GSX is a leading event for security professionals worldwide, focusing on innovative technologies and strategies to protect critical infrastructure. At GSX, Panel Built will exhibit its security booths , guard shacks, and secure enclosures, showcasing how its structures are used in corporate, governmental, and high-security settings to ensure safety and operational efficiency.

About Panel Built

Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. All our product lines are manufactured on-site, in one of our state-of-the-art modular production facilities. We offer "A Better Way to Create Space" for all of your building projects.

For more information about Panel Built or to schedule a meeting during these events, visit www.PanelBuilt.com .

