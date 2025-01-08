Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Climate First Bank Partners With Lake County Pride to Expand Inclusive Banking Across Central Florida

Finanznachrichten News

Continues Climate First's aggressive, ongoing expansion of mission-driven banking

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announced a new partnership with Lake County Pride, a leading organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community in Lake County, Florida. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Climate First Bank's ongoing commitment to fostering inclusivity and supporting diverse communities.

"At Climate First Bank, we believe in - and remain committed to - the power of diversity and inclusion in banking," said Ken LaRoe, CEO and Founder of Climate First Bank. "This partnership with Lake County Pride aligns perfectly with our mission to support and uplift all communities, and we look forward to working together to make a positive impact."

Lake County Pride, led by creator and founder Danielle M. Olivani, has been at the forefront of promoting equality, providing resources, and creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community in the Lake County area. Under this new partnership, Climate First Bank will offer the LGBTQIA+ community its Pride Banking product, a suite of financial tools and offers including:

  • A donation to Lake County Pride of $100 for every new qualifying account* opened

  • Customers can bank with their preferred name and pronouns

  • Interest bearing checking account

  • Free Pride checks

  • No minimum account balance

  • No monthly account fee

"Climate First Bank shares our commitment to inclusivity and community support," said Lake County Pride creator and founder, Danielle M. Olivani. "This partnership will allow us to expand and enhance our programs and services, ultimately benefiting the LGBTQIA+ community in Lake County."

The new partnership continues Climate First Bank's rapid, aggressive expansion of mission-focused banking. The bank has grown to nearly $900 million in assets in just over three years, making Climate First Bank the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009. Specifically, its solar financing portfolio has grown to nearly $200 million in just two years. This is a reflection of the overwhelming national demand and commitment to fighting climate change and mission-focused banking.

Climate First Bank remains dedicated to creating a more inclusive and equitable society. By partnering with organizations like Lake County Pride, the bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility and community engagement.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com.

About Lake County Pride

Lake County Pride is dedicated to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies in Lake County, Florida. Our mission is to promote equality, celebrate diversity, and provide a safe space for all members of the community. Through various events, educational programs, and advocacy efforts, we strive to create a supportive environment where everyone can thrive. Join us in our journey to make Lake County a place where love and acceptance are celebrated every day.

For more information, visit our website at www.lakecountypride.org

Contact Information

John Collins
Collins Strategy Group
john@collinssg.com
(917) 496-4587

Rachel Kent
Marketing Director
rachel.kent@climatefirstbank.com
5186693550

.

SOURCE: Climate First Bank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.