Climate First Bank Partners With Lake County Pride to Expand Inclusive Banking Across Central Florida

Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announced a new partnership with Lake County Pride, a leading organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community in Lake County, Florida. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Climate First Bank's ongoing commitment to fostering inclusivity and supporting diverse communities.

"At Climate First Bank, we believe in - and remain committed to - the power of diversity and inclusion in banking," said Ken LaRoe, CEO and Founder of Climate First Bank. "This partnership with Lake County Pride aligns perfectly with our mission to support and uplift all communities, and we look forward to working together to make a positive impact."

Lake County Pride, led by creator and founder Danielle M. Olivani, has been at the forefront of promoting equality, providing resources, and creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community in the Lake County area. Under this new partnership, Climate First Bank will offer the LGBTQIA+ community its Pride Banking product, a suite of financial tools and offers including:

A donation to Lake County Pride of $100 for every new qualifying account* opened

Customers can bank with their preferred name and pronouns

Interest bearing checking account

Free Pride checks

No minimum account balance

No monthly account fee

"Climate First Bank shares our commitment to inclusivity and community support," said Lake County Pride creator and founder, Danielle M. Olivani. "This partnership will allow us to expand and enhance our programs and services, ultimately benefiting the LGBTQIA+ community in Lake County."

The new partnership continues Climate First Bank's rapid, aggressive expansion of mission-focused banking. The bank has grown to nearly $900 million in assets in just over three years, making Climate First Bank the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009. Specifically, its solar financing portfolio has grown to nearly $200 million in just two years. This is a reflection of the overwhelming national demand and commitment to fighting climate change and mission-focused banking.

Climate First Bank remains dedicated to creating a more inclusive and equitable society. By partnering with organizations like Lake County Pride, the bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility and community engagement.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com.

About Lake County Pride

Lake County Pride is dedicated to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies in Lake County, Florida. Our mission is to promote equality, celebrate diversity, and provide a safe space for all members of the community. Through various events, educational programs, and advocacy efforts, we strive to create a supportive environment where everyone can thrive. Join us in our journey to make Lake County a place where love and acceptance are celebrated every day.

For more information, visit our website at www.lakecountypride.org

