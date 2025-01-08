AireSpring Achieves SOC 2 Type II + HIPAA Certification, Demonstrating Data Security and Privacy for Enterprise Customers

AireSpring, a leading global managed services provider specializing in customized IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions, proudly announces its achievement of SOC 2 Type II + Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) certification. This certification affirms AireSpring's dedication to protecting customer data, upholding the highest industry standards for security and privacy, and meeting the needs of enterprises across diverse industries, including healthcare.

The SOC 2 Type II certification process evaluates an organization's adherence to rigorous Trust Services Criteria (TSC) set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This includes key areas like security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. AireSpring's certification demonstrates the company's robust measures for data protection, including encryption controls, intrusion detection, user access authentication, and disaster recovery, ensuring customer trust and operational excellence.

Demonstrating HIPAA compliance further underscores AireSpring's commitment to safeguarding sensitive health information. This certification ensures AireSpring meets stringent national standards for data security, providing healthcare organizations and related industries with confidence in the secure handling of their protected health information (PHI).

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II + HIPAA represents a significant milestone for AireSpring," said Avi Lonstein, CEO of AireSpring. "It underscores our dedication to safeguarding our customers' data and reflects our ongoing investment in industry-leading practices for security and compliance. These certifications solidify our role as a reliable partner for multi-location enterprises seeking secure, compliant IT and communications solutions."

A Foundation of Trust and Excellence

The SOC 2 Type II report rigorously examines infrastructure, software, data, and procedures to ensure compliance with best practices for security and reliability. By achieving this certification, AireSpring joins a select group of service providers who have demonstrated their ability to protect against data breaches, provide resilient operations, and adhere to global information security standards.

With its HIPAA compliance, AireSpring strengthens its ability to serve healthcare organizations and related sectors, delivering end-to-end, fully managed IT and communication solutions designed to meet their unique needs.

With SOC 2 Type II + HIPAA certification, AireSpring reinforces its position as a trusted provider of managed IT solutions, equipped to meet the challenges of today's complex security landscape.

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider. We design and deliver customized IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for enterprises worldwide. Our AI-powered AIreCONTROL ITSM platform, combined with personalized support, ensures a superior customer experience.

AireSpring's services include Managed Connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, Cloud Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions, offered through a diverse network of channel partners, including TSDs, MSPs, and VARs.

With access to over 200 network providers globally, we provide seamless, fully managed, single-source solutions with one bill and one point of contact.

