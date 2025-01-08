LeagueApps, Inc.: LeagueApps and Ankored Partner to Automate and Elevate Safety Compliance in Youth Sports

LeagueApps, the leading operating system and professional network for youth and local sports leaders, has partnered with Ankored, the all-in-one compliance and training management platform, to elevate and ensure safety standards in youth sports. This collaboration empowers organizations to automate safety protocols, fostering safer environments for young athletes while reducing the administrative workload on program leaders.

"At LeagueApps, we believe every young athlete deserves to play in a safe, protected and supportive environment," said Brian Litvack, Co-Founder and CEO of LeagueApps. "By partnering with Ankored, we're ensuring that safety and accountability are at the heart of youth sports. Our seamless integration removes the hassle of managing compliance, so organizers can focus on what matters most-creating amazing experiences for kids."

By synchronizing LeagueApps registrants with Ankored's platform, safety management evolves from a one-time effort to a continuous, automated process. This innovation provides peace of mind for administrators, families, and communities.

Ankored's compliance and training platform includes:

Comprehensive Compliance Management: Reduce administrative time by 95% while increasing compliance by centralizing and automating activities such as background checks, medical records, waivers, and certifications.

Trusted Age Verification and Training: Confirm participant eligibility and deliver required safety training with ease.

Real-Time Compliance Reporting: Gain instant visibility into safety status across programs and connected to parent and player registrations, eliminating compliance gaps.

Seth Lieberman, CEO of Ankored, emphasized the importance of this partnership: "We are thrilled to be partnering with LeagueApps to help organizations protect kids and their communities. Minimizing the administrative burden of compliance is critical so they can focus on delivering safe and exceptional sporting experiences; together LeagueApps and Ankored make this a reality."

Ashley Richards, League Administrator at Elite Academy League (EAL), highlighted the real-world benefits of this integration: "Our experience with Ankored has been great. They are providing an effective and efficient tool that our clients appreciate. Their customer service is extremely reliable and we can count on them to support our company and our clients."

To learn more about LeagueApps' partnership with Ankored, visit https://leagueapps.com/resource/compliance-management/

About LeagueApps

LeagueApps is the leading youth sports management platform. Powering thousands of leading organizations from teams, clubs, and camps to professional leagues, LeagueApps is on a mission to bring the benefits of sport to kids everywhere. Through its software and NextUp platform, which provides organizers with opportunities for leadership development and networking, LeagueApps supports and strengthens the youth sports industry. It also runs FundPlay, a philanthropic program focused on sports-based youth development programs in underserved communities, and is a founding member of the PLAY Sports Coalition. Visit leagueapps.com for more information.

About Ankored

Ankored is the simplest and safest solution for automating your entire compliance process, safeguarding both children and your organization. Their all-in-one platform helps you quickly and efficiently achieve 100% compliance for every volunteer, coach, and staff member. Over 100 parks and recreation departments, sports leagues, and YMCAs rely on Ankored to put their compliance management on autopilot. Learn more at ankored.com.

