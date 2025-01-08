Controlled Products Systems Group Promotes Andy Martin to President

Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG), the nation's leading distributor of perimeter access control and security products, is excited to announce the promotion of Andy Martin to President. This appointment reflects Andy's exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and pivotal contributions to CPSG's remarkable growth and success.

Andy joined CPSG in October 2015 and served as Chief Financial Officer since November 2020, and has since been instrumental in driving the company's rapid expansion nationwide. With a robust background in finance and accounting, he has streamlined operations, enhanced customer-focused initiatives, and established a strong foundation for sustained success. Prior to CPSG, Andy built an impressive 11-year career that included serving as Director at McGladrey (now RSM) in the M&A Transaction Advisory Services practice and gaining expertise in audit and commercial finance.

"Andy is a highly respected leader with a proven track record of driving sustainable growth and fostering a positive organizational culture," said Jackie Lorenty, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Chamberlain Group. "His strategic vision and commitment to our core values, including delivering exceptional products, services, and long-term value to our customers, will be invaluable as CPSG continues to innovate and lead in the rapidly evolving access control marketplace."

Andy's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance & Marketing and a Master of Accountancy, both earned from the University of Iowa. He is also a licensed CPA in Colorado.

As President, Andy will focus on strengthening CPSG's market leadership, deepening customer relationships, and driving innovation across the perimeter access control and security industry. His appointment signals CPSG's continued commitment to delivering the best products and services and support to its customers.

About Controlled Products Systems Group

Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG) is the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control and security equipment in the U.S. With 33 locations, CPSG supplies equipment to authorized dealers from coast to coast. CPSG offers the highest-quality, most widely recognized brands of access control products available on the market and is the industry leader in product knowledge and technical support. For more information on CPSG's products and services or to find a location, visit controlledproducts.com .

