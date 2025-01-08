Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - It's a new year, and with that comes the need for a plan to meet new sales goals and beat the competition. For many SMB companies, sales have plateaued, with channels and budgets maxed out; in short, help is needed. Marketing and e-commerce expert, Nick Doyle, provides that help in his highly anticipated guidebook, Outmarket the Competition: Advanced Marketing Tactics to Drive Growth and Profitability (Fast Company Press, Feb. 18, 2025, $27.95).

"Doyle offers a five-pronged marketing structure to 'initiate, potentially boost, and aim for secure long-term profitability' in this easy-to-read business debut. Doyle's mission-to take the guesswork out of marketing without losing sight of the creative process-revolves around the concept that a singular marketing approach will never net the same results as plans that combine multiple strategies. To solve that problem, Doyle merges five separate techniques-brand and performance marketing, lifetime value framework, understanding customers, integrating campaigns, and artificial intelligence-to help readers potentially overcome sales plateaus and aim to achieve substantial growth." -BookLife Reviews

In this book, Nick offers what he calls the "Five-Tactic Marketing Framework," a way to take tools that, while potentially effective on their own, aim to excel when deployed simultaneously. Unifying brand and performance marketing with AI technologies, integrated campaigns, lifetime value analytics, and deep customer understanding can potentially mark a watershed moment in the growth of an SMB company-one of expanded reach, optimized spending, and possible maximized profits. Using Outmarket the Competition, readers can aim to work past sales plateaus and potentially beat the competition.

About Nick Doyle

Nick Doyle is a successful entrepreneur with proven performance in building e-commerce-based brands. Doyle's career began at IBM Global Services in Hong Kong, where he consulted on web analytics and e-commerce for global brands like Ralph Lauren and Cathay Pacific. That work led Doyle to Direct to Policyholder, an e-commerce technology and marketing firm with more than twenty discrete brands, where he served as Managing Director of Marketing and E-commerce, then COO, before assuming the CEO role. The successful acquisition of Direct to Policyholder led to his most recent role as Area President for Arthur J. Gallagher, a Fortune 300 company and one of the largest insurance brokers worldwide.

Throughout his career, Doyle has profitably acquired over a million unique customers. Doyle has formally studied AI and machine learning at Google, Maven, and Singularity University. Doyle is a member of the Young Presidents' Organization and various angel investing groups.

When not thinking about e-commerce, Doyle enjoys spending time with his wife, Kristin, and young son, Theodore.

More about Fast Company Press

Fast Company Press is a turnkey hybrid publisher for progressive business leaders. With a long-standing reputation in publishing and distribution, we guide authors through the process of turning big ideas into books with big impact.

In partnership with Greenleaf Book Group, authors can harness our hybrid publishing power while expanding their readership by the millions, thanks to Fast Company.

