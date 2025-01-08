Mytos' automated cell culture technology will power manufacturing of dopaminergic neuronal precursor cells for Aspen's investigational cell therapy ANPD001 in Parkinson's disease

Mytos, an innovative leader in automated cell manufacturing, has entered into a manufacturing collaboration with Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. to automate the manufacturing of autologous dopaminergic neuronal precursor cells (DANPCs) for ANPD001, Aspen's investigational cell therapy program for Parkinson's disease (PD).

The DANPCs, designed to replace lost dopamine-producing neurons in the brain, are differentiated from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which are derived from the patient's own skin cells. This approach holds the promise of restoring lost function without the need for immunosuppressive drugs.

As part of the partnership agreement, Aspen will integrate Mytos' iDEM automated cell culture technology into its new manufacturing facility in Torrey Pines, Calif. The iDEM automated cell culture technology combines fluidics, advanced imaging, and mechanical movement and control to enable fully hands-off production of specific human cell types. This agreement represents the potential for substantial payments to Mytos over the coming years.

Mytos' automation has the potential to drive substantial improvements in efficiency and scalability. By closing and automating processes, iDEM empowers operators to manage more batches simultaneously within a smaller cleanroom footprint, minimizing the need for extensive hiring, training, and facility expansions as manufacturing scales out.

"We are excited to work with the innovative Mytos team. Their instrumentation and software platform technology have the potential to close and automate an important step of our process, and thereby significantly reduce labor and increase production capacity," said Thorsten Gorba, PhD, VP of Process Development at Aspen Neuroscience. "We are confident that, alongside our bioinformatics and enabling technologies, the integration of the Mytos iDEM platform will streamline and elevate the automation of patient-specific DANPC production."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Aspen Neuroscience to advance the scalable manufacturing of personalized cell therapies for Parkinson's disease," said Ali Afshar, CEO Co-Founder, Mytos. "Aspen's therapies hold transformative potential for millions of people living with Parkinson's. By integrating Mytos' iDEM technology, Aspen can accelerate the scale-up of its ANPD001 investigational therapy, bringing it to more patients."

In the autologous manufacturing field, the process of differentiating iPSCs has historically been labor intensive and complex. Through this collaboration, Aspen and Mytos have addressed these limitations by automating key steps in the manufacturing process from iPSCs to differentiated neuronal precursor cells, to enable streamlined and scalable manufacturing to support the growing patient demand for cell therapies.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects over 8 million people worldwide, causing debilitating motor symptoms such as tremors, rigidity, and bradykinesia. Current treatments focus on managing symptoms rather than addressing the root cause, creating a critical need for innovative therapies.

About Aspen Neuroscience

Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived platform is used to create personalized cell therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for PD. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.

About Mytos

Mytos is a leader in automated cell manufacture. The company's platform enables life sciences companies to grow human cells with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Mytos has assembled a world-class team of engineers and scientists to develop an automated platform to accelerate the development of life-saving therapies. The company is based in London, UK. For more information, visit www.mytos.bio.

