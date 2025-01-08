Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ridgewood Infrastructure Announces Sale of SiEnergy Regulated Utility

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure, a leading infrastructure investment firm focused on essential infrastructure in the U.S. lower middle market, today announced the successful sale of its 80% interest in SiEnergy to Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN).


SiEnergy is a regulated utility providing essential natural gas services to residential and commercial customers in the greater metropolitan areas of Houston, Dallas, and Austin. Since acquiring the business in 2019, Ridgewood Infrastructure has led the transformation of SiEnergy into one of the fastest-growing natural gas distribution utilities in the nation. Under Ridgewood's stewardship, SiEnergy organically expanded its service base from approximately 20,000 to more than 70,000 customers.

"SiEnergy exemplifies Ridgewood Infrastructure's continued ability to create differentiated investments on behalf of our investors," said Michael Albrecht, Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure. "Our focus on operational and service excellence ensured the company was able to scale and will benefit SiEnergy's customers for years to come."

Albrecht added: "We are pleased with the accomplishments of SiEnergy, which reflect the dedication of the company's leadership team, employees, and partners, all of whom have played a pivotal role in its success."

RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and White & Case LLP as legal advisor to Ridgewood Infrastructure.

About Ridgewood Infrastructure

Ridgewood Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market with sectors of focus including Water, Energy Transition, Transportation, and Utilities. For more information, visit www.ridgewoodinfrastructure.com.

Contact Information:
Ridgewood Infrastructure
527 Madison Avenue, 18th Floor
New York, NY 10022
Phone: (212) 867-0050
Inquiries@RidgewoodInfrastructure.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163658/Ridgewood_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ridgewood-infrastructure-announces-sale-of-sienergy-regulated-utility-302345175.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.