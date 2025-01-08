Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

One Melody, One JETOUR: JETOUR Announces Partnership with EDM Superstar Alan Walker

Finanznachrichten News

WUHU, China, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 8th, 2025, JETOUR announced a groundbreaking partnership with global EDM icon Alan Walker. As part of this collaboration, Walker will create a brand theme song for JETOUR, blending the brand's "Travel+" philosophy with his unique musical style. Scheduled for worldwide release in January 2025, the song aims to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries, inspiring audiences globally to embrace travel and pursue a better life.


Since his 2014 breakthrough with "Fade," Alan Walker has captivated millions with his signature electronic sound and ethereal vocals. His global hit "Faded" amassed over 1.2 billion views on YouTube and topped charts worldwide. With a strong presence on social media and platforms like Spotify, Walker has become a leading figure in electronic music.

This collaboration reflects JETOUR and Walker's shared passion for travel, freedom, and dreams. Walker's music, known for evoking a sense of exploration and aspiration, aligns seamlessly with JETOUR's strategic "Travel+" positioning. The partnership will infuse "Travel+ Music" with youthful, fashionable, and vibrant energy, enhancing JETOUR's global influence.

Music, a universal language, serves as a bridge connecting humanity. Through this collaboration, JETOUR and Alan Walker embody the vision of "One World, One JETOUR, One Travel+," combining music and travel to create a richer, more memorable experience. The tailor-made theme song promises to awaken an inner yearning for freedom and adventure, bringing art and travel together in a new way.

Looking ahead, JETOUR will continue its commitment to the "Travel+" strategy, offering diverse experiences and encouraging global consumers to explore the infinite charm of travel. This collaboration marks another step in ensuring every journey becomes a beautiful and unforgettable adventure.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593291/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-melody-one-jetour-jetour-announces-partnership-with-edm-superstar-alan-walker-302345518.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.